High school football: La Crosse Central comes from behind to beat Eau Claire Memorial

Herlitzke made the most of his first start and finished three scoring drives in the fourth quarter as the RiverHawks (1-0) overcame a 33-20 deficit with just over eight minutes to play. Although he was responsible for three turnovers, Herlitzke completed 22 of his 33 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns while adding 221 yards and three more scores on the ground.

The defense, though, played a key role in Central’s comeback.

The RiverHawks allowed Eau Claire Memorial (0-1) to pile up 306 yards of offense, but 124 of those came on three plays. The Old Abes found the end zone on their first three possessions, but Central’s defense found its footing and gave up only one score the rest of the way.

The RiverHawks also came away with five turnovers, two of which came in the final minutes.

“I just like the aggressiveness of our defense so far — that I’ve seen tonight and throughout the first two weeks of practice,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “We forced some turnovers tonight, which is a big thing.

“We’ve got to be able to stop the run, and then we’ve got to force turnovers. If we can do those two things, I’m telling you, we’re going to be a dangerous team.”