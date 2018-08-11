The Central High School football team traveled to West Salem for one scrimmage, and the Logan football team hosted another on a hot Friday for scrimmage weekend.
The Red Raiders battled with West Salem, Mauston and Baldwin-Woodville, while the Rangers met up with Reedsburg, Wisconsin Rapids and Hudson.
Central quarterback Johnny Davis provided a flashback to the first game of last season when he lofted a touchdown pass to his brother Jordan during a set of downs against the Panthers just after noon. Jordan Davis was injured during the first quarter of last year's opener but is back for his junior season.
Logan put together a nice possession to open its time against Hudson and punched the ball into the end zone on a third-down snap as the heat poured onto the field during an afternoon scrimmage.
Central begins its season with a game against Eau Claire North at Carson Park in Eau Claire, Wis., on Aug. 16. Logan opens against Eau Claire Memorial at Carson Park on Aug. 17.