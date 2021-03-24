High school football: La Crosse Central to lean on experienced offensive line

One couldn’t be blamed if they thought the most pressing issue facing the Central High School football team is finding a replacement for Johnny Davis.
After all, the former AP all-state quarterback accounted for 83% of the RiverHawks’ offensive output and totaled 35 touchdowns a season ago.
But while the team’s next quarterback will hold an undeniably important role — more on that later — Central coach Tony Servais will be paying close attention to another position as the RiverHawks embark on the alternate season.
“It’s really going to come down to how well our offensive line plays,” said Servais, whose team begins its five-game schedule at 7 p.m. Thursday against Eau Claire Memorial at Logan High School.
Servais has plenty of confidence in the group, and it’s easy to see why.
Central returns three returners on the offensive line in senior Jackson Servais, senior Austin Beitlich and junior Elliot Giese. Those three are expected to play at left tackle, right tackle and left guard, respectively, though Tony Servais said each has the versatility to move around.
Junior Max Van Zee, who was the RiverHawks’ sixth or seventh lineman last season, will start at center, while juniors Eli Graewin and Luke Clements and senior Devyn O’Bryan are battling it out for the right guard spot.
It’s a unit that has good size — it could average 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, depending on who starts at right guard — and its experience and chemistry from past seasons could be critical after the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the offseason.
“Having that leadership on that line and recognizing (they need to) talk and communicate, I think, is going to be really, really important for those guys,” Servais said.
“... The bottom line is our offensive line has got to pick up some of the slack. We do have some experience there — for multiple years — so those guys do need to step up and really kind of help carry the team.”
Part of that extra burden is because Servais anticipates the RiverHawks will run the ball more this season after they averaged 197.9 yards per game on the ground last season. But it also extends to keeping a clean pocket for 5-8, 165-pound junior quarterback Mason Herlitzke as he gets comfortable in his first year as a starter.
Servais praised Herlitzke’s athletic ability, which he displayed as a slot receiver toward the end of last season. With that in mind, Servais believes Herlitzke will be able to do damage with his legs, though he’s seen the quarterback improve his throwing accuracy throughout practice.
“I think he actually throws a pretty good deep ball,” Servais said. “He’s got very good arm strength. It’s just a matter of being more consistent on some of the short routes.
“I think that if that consistency on the short routes takes hold, I think he’s going to really surprise some people with being able to make some deep throws.”
Servais likes the weapons the team has around Herlitzke — from senior Andrew Johnson and junior Therin Smith at running back to juniors Porter Pretasky and Quinn Servais at wide receiver — though he continually circles back to the offensive line.
“It really comes down to if we don’t have running lanes and if we don’t have good protection on passing plays, our offense is going to struggle regardless of who’s back there,” Servais said.
Central will also turn to Beitlich and Jackson Servais to fill holes on the defensive line, while Tony Servais is excited for what the linebackers bring to the table — including junior Ethan Shepard, who was one of the team’s top tacklers last season. The RiverHawks also return starters in the defensive backfield in senior Deston Woolley and Quinn Servais.
“I’m hoping that we’re going to be an aggressive-style defense,” Tony Servais said. “We’ve got to, obviously, stop the run and try to force some turnovers. I think those are kind of the two big things that we’ve really got to emphasize defensively this year.”
Central opens the season Thursday night against Eau Claire Memorial, which will reportedly be without standout running back Loyal Crawford, a University of Wisconsin commit.
Servais expects a physical game and will, of course, keep his eye on the offensive line, particularly as it works to contain defensive end and St. Thomas commit Grant Gerber.
“They’re always a big, physical team, and they’ve always got some athletes,” Servais said. “... It should be a good ballgame, and like I said, we’re excited for that opportunity.”