High school football: La Crosse Central to lean on experienced offensive line

It’s a unit that has good size — it could average 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, depending on who starts at right guard — and its experience and chemistry from past seasons could be critical after the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the offseason.

“Having that leadership on that line and recognizing (they need to) talk and communicate, I think, is going to be really, really important for those guys,” Servais said.

“... The bottom line is our offensive line has got to pick up some of the slack. We do have some experience there — for multiple years — so those guys do need to step up and really kind of help carry the team.”

Part of that extra burden is because Servais anticipates the RiverHawks will run the ball more this season after they averaged 197.9 yards per game on the ground last season. But it also extends to keeping a clean pocket for 5-8, 165-pound junior quarterback Mason Herlitzke as he gets comfortable in his first year as a starter.

Servais praised Herlitzke’s athletic ability, which he displayed as a slot receiver toward the end of last season. With that in mind, Servais believes Herlitzke will be able to do damage with his legs, though he’s seen the quarterback improve his throwing accuracy throughout practice.