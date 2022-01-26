High school football: La Crosse Central's Jackson Warren commits to Northern State

Central High School football senior wide receiver Jackson Warren has committed to play at Division II Northern State (S.D.), he announced on Twitter on Wednesday.
Warren was an All-MVC Second Team selection at wide receiver this season after leading the RiverHawks in catches (32), receiving yards (682) and receiving touchdowns (eight). He also totaled 282 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 26 attempts.
Northern State — which is led by former UW-La Crosse coach Mike Schmidt — was 7-4 this past season with a 3-3 record in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.