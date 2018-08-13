It was a win, sure, but it didn’t feel that way for the Logan High School football team.
When the horn sounded at the conclusion of the regular-season finale against Aquinas, the Rangers were left with a 4-5 record and the knowledge that making the playoffs was a longshot at best. They didn’t make the postseason field, snapping a 12-year streak of playoff football for the program, the longest in its history.
That horn may as well have been an alarm for the class entering its senior season at Logan. Their determination is to start a new playoff streak, and wash the bad tastes out of their mouths.
“It motivated us a lot,” said senior receiver and cornerback Malik Brown. “We didn’t have a good ending. A lot of us seniors were really mad, because I feel like a lot of seniors from last year didn’t show leadership. But this year, we’ve got a lot of leadership, everybody’s together, and I feel like we’re going to be a good team this year.”
That motivation led to a more focused group in the open week of training camp, Logan coach Casey Knoble said.
Knoble said the disappointment of last season made the coaching staff reevaluate the way they did things as well, and how it could motivate the team. In turn, they asked the players to reflect on their preparation and make the necessary changes to make this year's team better.
“I see focus and energy out of this group. We have a big senior class that have stepped forward right from the last game last year … they’ve kind of revitalized the way we’ve done some things,” Knoble said.
Senior defensive lineman and fullback Floyd Thomas said the team has a closer connection than it has had in recent seasons.
“It really got us to get together and get to know each other better. It really starts with trusting each other and being around each other, creating that bond to the point we’re family,” Thomas said.
To say Logan has an underdog mentality this season would be fair, but the conversation around the Rangers is one more of indifference — there’s not a lot known about this Logan team. Brown is one of the few known commodities on the Rangers’ roster.
Knoble, who has a 50-26 record entering his eighth year at the helm, said he knows his team is coming into the year with a level of anonymity. Especially after a season in which CJ Siegel — a senior last year who enters his freshman year at NCAA Division I North Dakota — was the team’s leading receiver (521 yards, seven touchdowns), second-leading rusher (391, TD) and kick returner (32 yards per return).
“I would guess nobody knows except for us. But from the standpoint of replacing CJ, CJ was a big focus last year, and I don’t feel like we had a lot of pieces around him,” Knoble said. “I feel like we’re much more dynamic all around the ball this year so we don’t have to rely on one person.
“I feel much more comfortable moving the ball around to a lot of different weapons.”
Brown figures to be one of those weapons, as do receivers Calvin Mavin and Maguire Werner and running backs Max Harcey and Damon Butler.
Getting Logan back among the playoff field will mean having to do well in an evenly-matched MVC this season.
Brown believes his team is up to the task, and he wants to do his part.
“As soon as football season was over (last year), everybody wanted to grind,” Brown said. “I just want to help my team out, help us win. Be a playmaker.”