SPARTA — The Logan High School football team’s field goal unit jogged off the field after Sparta called a timeout Friday evening at Memorial Park.
The Rangers had mounted a furious comeback over the game’s final 8 minutes, but they found themselves trailing and a good chunk of yards away from the end zone with 9 seconds remaining in the MVC opener.
When the group reached the sideline, coach Casey Knoble delivered a message to kicker Tyler Harris, and then watched as the senior nearly drove his foot through the ball and sent it flying through the uprights with a no-doubt-about it ease. A tackle on the ensuing kickoff finished off a 30-29 comeback victory for Logan.
The message Knoble gave?
“My coach just told me that they loved me anyway, cause they’re my family,” said Harris, who’s in his first season playing football. “So I just kicked it and made it.”
The 41-yard kick — which likely would’ve been good from 50 yards or more — finished off a rally in which Logan (2-1, 1-0) scored, forced a three-and-out, scored again, failed on a tying two-point conversion try, and recovered an onside kick which led to the winning field-goal attempt.
Harris, who also plays soccer for the Rangers, is 13-for-13 on extra-point attempts. He admitted he was nervous heading onto the field for the winning try.
“I was really nervous first and foremost. I knew my team was relying on me. We worked that hard to get back to where we were, built ourselves into winning position, so I was nervous,” he said.
As the ball went through the uprights, celebration erupted on the Logan sideline and heartbreak once again set in on Sparta’s. The Spartans (1-2, 0-1) lost in similar fashion last week, as Westby came back and took the game in the fourth quarter.
Logan scored on a 5-yard run by Jeremiah Nagel with 9:32 left in the game to cut Sparta’s lead to 22-14. But Sparta’s Kevin Richards picked up the ensuing kickoff that he muffed and followed two walls of blocks that split along the right hash and raced to a 95-yard touchdown to give the Spartans the momentum back.
It was all Logan from there, though. Senior Calvin Mavin, making his first start at quarterback for Logan, threw one up for grabs that Jericho Parcher hauled in for 37 yards to convert a 4th-and-26 near midfield, and then Max Harcey ran it in from the 13 to give the Rangers life.
Senior Damond Butler, who carried the load for most of the game, did so on Logan’s next drive after a shanked punt gave it the ball at Sparta’s 35. He ran four times for 30 yards — just a fraction of his 25-carry, 211-yard night — including the 18-yard score that brought Logan within two.
“We know that can do it (mount a comeback),” Butler said. “We believe in each other. There’s no point in getting down. We know we can do it, so we just did it.”
Logan’s momentum was almost derailed when the tying two-point try failed due to a fumble on an attempted reverse. But Harris came through with a prelude to the game’s finish, giving Logan the ball back at Sparta’s 46 when Nagel recovered his surprise onside kick.
“That’s his best kick when we want to onside kick,” Knoble said. “We went with it. We put it in a great spot and our kids were really aggressive and timed it well. It was a heck of a play there.”
The comeback was needed after a strong start by the Sparta defense.
Senior Nick Church had two interceptions, including one in which he barely got a foot down along the sideline and halted Logan’s last drive of the first half. His second was even better, as he read Mavin’s eyes, drifted toward the receiver, made his break and returned the pick to the Logan 15 to set up a Adam McKee scoring catch in the third quarter.
A second-quarter fumble return by senior Luke Wendorf gave the Spartans the ball at Logan’s 22 and quarterback Cole Wisniewski scored on a run five plays later.
Wisniewski finished with 58 yards and a score passing, and 17 yards and a score rushing. Sparta’s offense ran 15 plays in the second half; Logan’s ran 39.
“Often you don’t want to hear it, but it’s part of becoming more competitive, is that when you’re in every ballgame, you have to take some tough losses sometimes,” Sparta coach Adam Dow said. “Those are often more difficult to swallow than a 48-0 ballgame.”
