There was still work to be done on the scoreboard, and an entire second half to play, but the Onalaska High School football team finally had a couple things go its way late in the first half of an MVC game at Logan on Friday night.
A Hail Mary was answered on the final play of the half, and the Hilltoppers could enter halftime with some momentum. They capitalized on it, and some Logan miscues, to pull out the come-from-behind win 21-14.
The win moved Onalaska (3-1, 2-0) into a first-place tie with Holmen in the MVC standings, and marked the program’s first win at Swanson Field since 2004.
“When we sat down Sunday, I said, ‘I don’t know if we can get three scores,’” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said of a conversation he had with assistant coach Andy Sires. “Their defense is so dang good, it’s so dang fast, it’s so dang physical, we knew our defense would have to play well to keep us in it. We had to take everything we could get.”
The momentum swing came after Logan (2-2, 1-1) had gone up by two scores in the second quarter.
Logan senior Jeremiah Nagel finished off a long drive with a 3-yard run to put the Rangers up 14-0 with just over a minute to play in the half. Onalaska junior quarterback Austin Larson was sacked on the second play of the ensuing drive and it looked like the Hilltoppers would have to live through halftime with the two-score deficit. But Larson found Ray Heilman to convert a long third down, then avoided multiple sacks before dumping the ball to junior running back Lubinsky for a 30-yard gain to give the team a chance at a last-second score from the 23.
Larson again had to avoid the pass rush, was flushed to his right and then heaved the ball to the back of the end zone. Hank Olsen jumped into a crowd of people, got the ball, and came down with it in bounds despite landing on other players on the way down.
Cutting the lead at the end of half was crucial for the Hilltoppers’ spirits at halftime.
“I got hit on the play, so I’m just like, ‘Please let someone come down with this,’” Larson said. “I saw the ref throw his arms up and it was just pure excited after that. Hank made a great play.”
Onalaska carried the momentum into the second half, and scored on its first drive on a 35-yard pass to Ray Heilman, but Logan kept the lead by blocking the point-after try.
Yashinsky said he was partly happy in hindsight that the kick was blocked because it kept his team in an aggressive mindset.
“Our guys didn’t sit there and wait and wait for something to happen, you just kept the foot on the gas pedal and tried to score,” he said.
Both teams were hit hard by penalties, with Logan racking up 130 yards on 15 fouls and Onalaska 60 on nine.
Onalaska caught a huge break after three penalties and a sack set up a third-and-42 from their 1-yard line. Larson threw an interception to Logan’s Max Harcey at the 10, and as he was running toward the end zone, Onalaska junior lineman Jake Blum dove at the ball and forced a fumble that Onalaska recovered in a pile.
It was a Logan turnover, though, that swung the game in the Hilltoppers’ favor. A pitch by quarterback Calvin Mavin hit the ground and Onalaska came away with it, setting them up at Logan’s 28 with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left. After three runs gained 17 yards, Onalaska was called for holding, but a personal foul after the play against Logan gave Onalaksa a new set of downs at the 7, and Lubinsky ran it in from there to give the Hilltoppers the lead for good.
Larson hit Conner Haggerty with a Tim Tebow-esque jump pass for the two-point conversion to bring the game to its final score.
Lubinsky finished with 74 yards on 21 carries, while Larson was 10 of 17 passing for 133 yards, 70 of which went to sophomore Landon Peterson.
Logan was led by Damond Butler’s 112 yards on 17 carries, including a first-quarter touchdown.
“It’s huge,” Lubinsky said of the win. “They’re a physical team, it’s always tough, it’s always going to be a dogfight.