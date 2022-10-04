High school football: Onalaska, West Salem, Cashton move up in AP rankings

Three of the four Coulee Region teams ranked in last week's Associated Press state poll moved up as they approach the eighth week of the regular season.

Onalaska (7-0) moved up one spot in the Large Division, West Salem (6-1) up two spots in the Medium Division and Cashton (7-0) one spot in the Small Division while Aquinas (7-0) held its No. 2 spot in the Small Division.

Onalaska kept its unbeaten season going with a 42-14 MVC victory over Sparta and is now fifth among schools in the biggest division. Mukwonago held its No. 1 spot and is followed by Waunakee (7-0), Bay Port (7-0) and Neenah (7-0).

The Hilltoppers travel to Baraboo (5-2, 4-1) on Friday and can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a victory.

West Salem won its sixth straight game by burying Viroqua 52-14 in a Coulee Conference matchup and moved from No. 10 to No. 8 in its group. The Panthers (5--0 Coulee) host Black River Falls (1-6, 0-5) on Friday and are in a group led by No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-0), No. 2 Mayville (7-0) and No. 3 Columbus (7-0).

Cashton is up to No. 7 in the smallest division after blasting New Lisbon 56-6. The Eagles play at Royall (3-4, 1-4) on Friday and trail No. 6 Darlington (6-1) in the rankings.

Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (7-0) is No. 1 in the Small Diviison and is followed by the Blugolds, Eau Claire Regis (7-0), Colby (7--0) and Coleman (7-0).

Bangor (6-1) also received votes in the Small Division to round out Coulee Region mentions in the poll. Aquinas has been No. 2 to the Ledgers since the rankings began.