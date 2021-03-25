High school football: Rangers get unique start to unique season

Logan High School football coach Casey Knoble was happy to say that this week has seemed like more of a game week than he'd ever anticipated.
No one involved with the process has navigated it before, but Knoble said on Wednesday the Rangers have had ample time to both prepare themselves for what they are doing and carve out some time to take a closer look at their upcoming opponent — Holmen.
"We have been able to do that," Knoble said. "This whole week has been about being ready for Holmen, so I think we'll be as ready as we can be."
The Rangers, who were 4-5 in 2019 and last played a game on Oct. 18, 2019, didn't attend a scrimmage, so all of their preparation has come against themselves.
Knoble believes he sees solid improvement all over the field, especially considering the circumstances that have been in place for the past year, but he won't know exactly what his team has until it kicks off for the first time at 7 p.m. Friday on its home field.
"From the standpoint of preparation, there is good and bad about starting with Holmen," Knoble said. "They are always really good at what they do, so making sure our kids are disciplined is a big key.
"I saw some progression in that at practice today."
That, until Knoble sees that discipline on the field, is the tough part to opening against an opponent that has mastered the triple option.
The positive could lie in the fact that the Vikings are just getting started, too. They have pieced together no momentum or rhythm for the past month — on the field, anyway — and will still be building what they do instead of fine-tuning it.
The Rangers will need big performances from the likes of lineman Cooper Paisley and middle linebacker Caden Korn — as captains and stoppers — against the Vikings.
Knoble hopes his team will be able to make the right choices in defending quarterback Ryland Wall and that option, but he can say with confidence that the Rangers will be up to the challenge physically. Logan players have been committed in the weight room, he said, and should be ready to play despite the unique beginning to the season.
"I feel like we're pretty strong," Knoble said. "I'm impressed with how a lot of our seniors have stuck with the weight room through the long COVID break.
"I feel like we are much more explosive with our speed than we were last year. I feel like we have some guys who can run at the edge. I think the only thing we aren't right now is deep."
Knoble said his participation number from ninth through 12th grade is in the low 60s, but that a little more than one-third of those would be consistent contributors on game night. Both Knoble and Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said they would spend this five-game season relying mostly on seniors and juniors with sophomores used as needed.
The good thing for Knoble is that he has some talent to lean on when it comes to upperclassmen.
Junior quarterback Josh Waite played in seven games last season and completed just better than 50% of his passes. He completed two touchdown passes and threw four interceptions, but perhaps a more consistent connection with 6-foot-4 senior tight end Jack McHugh-Sake can help those numbers.
McHugh-Sake, who has committed to play football at Division II Southwest Minnesota State, had three TD catches as a junior and could be an important piece to opening up a running game that will be led by senior Dareales Phillips and junior Martell Owens and Sam Veenstra.
"I think Josh's first game, first start anyway, last year was against Holmen," Knoble said of Waite. "He finished the season strong for us and has a good understanding of what we're trying to do offensively."
The backs, Knoble said, provide plenty of variety.
"Martell's about 270 pounds," he said. "He's a load and has been doing a good job. Sam's a smaller back and does different things, and Dareales is kind of in the middle."
