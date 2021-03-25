High school football: Rangers get unique start to unique season

Logan High School football coach Casey Knoble was happy to say that this week has seemed like more of a game week than he'd ever anticipated.

No one involved with the process has navigated it before, but Knoble said on Wednesday the Rangers have had ample time to both prepare themselves for what they are doing and carve out some time to take a closer look at their upcoming opponent — Holmen.

"We have been able to do that," Knoble said. "This whole week has been about being ready for Holmen, so I think we'll be as ready as we can be."

The Rangers, who were 4-5 in 2019 and last played a game on Oct. 18, 2019, didn't attend a scrimmage, so all of their preparation has come against themselves.

Knoble believes he sees solid improvement all over the field, especially considering the circumstances that have been in place for the past year, but he won't know exactly what his team has until it kicks off for the first time at 7 p.m. Friday on its home field.

"From the standpoint of preparation, there is good and bad about starting with Holmen," Knoble said. "They are always really good at what they do, so making sure our kids are disciplined is a big key.

"I saw some progression in that at practice today."