High school football: Reedsburg beats La Crosse Central on stopped two-point conversion

The Reedsburg Area High School football team’s debut in the MVC came down to the wire, but the Beavers managed to hold off a Central comeback 28-26 at Veterans Memorial Field.
Everything was going Central’s way in the final four minutes, starting with a touchdown throw by their backup junior quarterback Peyton Strittmater to make it a one-score game.
A forced three-and out, a botched punt and a touchdown pass from senior Boston Brindley to junior receiver Aaron Poelma put the RiverHawks (1-2, 0-1) in position to tie the game with a two-point conversion.
The pass from Strittmater found the hands of Poelma, but officials ruled Poelma didn’t maintain control of the ball before it was eventually knocked out by senior defensive back Jacob Schulenburg and fell incomplete.
Central players and coaches tried to plead their case for a catch to officials, but a failure to recover an onside kick sealed the RiverHawks fate.
“It’s just a bad bounce,” Central coach Mitch Olson said. “Sometimes things don’t go your way and that’s how the cookie crumbles.”
The heroics by Schulenburg weren’t limited to the pass breakup, who intercepted a pass in the final two minutes of the second half to set up the Beavers (3-0, 1-0) inside the Central red zone. Reedsburg senior quarterback Kevin Green scored a touchdown to go ahead 21-14 at halftime.
The Beavers pounded the ball with senior running back Devin Judd. Judd ran the ball 36 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. With depth an issue for Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz, his trust in his running back put Judd in control.
“We ran the ball pretty well at times,” Zenz said. “(Judd) is a workhorse for sure. He still plays defense as well. We always encourage our kids to be two-sport athletes. He’s a wrestler so those guys don’t get tired. Our backup running back was dinged up and not available so we’re still searching there but to be honest I just have an incredible amount of trust in him.”
Physicality was the name of the game for both sides. Judd said his offensive line won the battle upfront while he was prepared to take hit after hit.
“I got to give a lot of credit to my offensive line,” Judd said. “We knew they were physical and tonight we gave it to them. I just read my blocks and my feet did the rest of the work…It doesn’t just start on Fridays, you have to work on it throughout the week hydrating and things like that.”
On the other sideline, Central senior quarterback Mason Elston ran for 127 yards — including a 72-yard touchdown in the second quarter — threw a touchdown pass before leaving the game with an injury in the second half. Elston was picked off twice.
“(Reedsburg) was a really physical team,” Olson said. “They played well and ran the ball really well. We knew that coming into tonight and just didn’t do enough to stop it.”
After the injury to Elston, Brindley proved to be a Swiss army knife for the RiverHawks. Brindley not only threw a touchdown pass, but caught a 10-yard pass to score in the first quarter. On defense, Brindley picked off a pass in the fourth quarter.
The Beavers hope to carry their winning streak to four game next Friday against another La Crosse team when they host Logan. Meanwhile, Central is tasked with a road trip to Onalaska to face the undefeated Hilltoppers.
Reedsburg senior quarterback Kevin Green rushes in for a touchdown during the Beavers 28-26 victory over Central on Friday, Sept. 2.
Reedsburg offensive linemen Charles McGlynn (74) and Issac Henke (53) lineup to block for the backfield of Kevin Green (7) and Devin Judd (3). Green and Judd combined for over 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in Reedsburg's 28-26 victory on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Reedsburg held on late to win their first football game in the MVC, beating La Crosse Central 28-26.
Reedsburg senior quarterback Kevin Green rushes in for a touchdown during the Beavers 28-26 victory over Central on Friday, Sept. 2.
Central senior quarterback Mason Elston rushes for what would be a 72-yard touchdown run in Central's 28-26 loss to Reedsburg in La Crosse on Friday, Sept. 2.
Central senior quarterback Mason Elston (7) drags Reedsburg defender Iszak Elder (52) on a run in Reedsburg's 28-26 victory on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Central senior Boston Brindley runs with the ball during a game against Reedsburg on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Reedsburg senior quarterback Kevin Green winds up to throw a pass in Reedsburg's 28-26 victory on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 over La Crosse Central.
Junior linebacker Antonie Hardie of Central comes off the field during the RiverHawks loss 28-26 to Reedsburg on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
La Crosse Central junior defensive back Zack George (13) lays a hit into Reedsburg junior running back Trey Schinker during Reedsburg's 28-26 victory over Central on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Reedsburg offensive linemen Charles McGlynn (74) and Issac Henke (53) lineup to block for the backfield of Kevin Green (7) and Devin Judd (3). Green and Judd combined for over 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in Reedsburg's 28-26 victory on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Reedsburg senior tight end Connor Sukup (22) lowers his shoulder in preparation to meet La Crosse Central junior defensive back Carson Jones during Reedsburg's 28-26 victory on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.