NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Bangor High School football team pushed its winning streak to 18 games by using a physical and dominant defense Friday night.
And coach Kevin Kravik’s team did it from start to finish.
The Cardinals, ranked second in the Small Division by The Associated Press, held New Lisbon to 11 total yards in the first half, then cruised to a 46-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference victory.
“We really came out and played well in the first half. It has been the goal to get things rolling in the first half, and we did that tonight,” Kravik said. “We just overwhelmed them in the first half.”
Bangor erupted for 29 first-quarter points and led 39-0 at the half. The Cardinals (4-0, 2-0) received a big performance from quarterback Trevor Jones, who tossed two TD passes, and Dylan Sprain, who recorded two interceptions.
Bangor held New Lisbon to one first down in the first half, and that came on the Rockets’ first play from scrimmage.
Brookwood 34, Cashton 12
CASHTON — The Falcons erupted for 28 first-half points, thanks in part to senior running back Tanner Rynes, who scored on three first-half touchdown runs. Brookwood (3-1, 1-0) scored through the air, too, as quarterback Jack Mulvaney fired a 66-yard scoring strike to junior wide receiver Mitchell Klinkner.
Cashton (0-4, 0-2) had six points in each half.
Southeast-White
Caledonia 42, Triton 6
CALEDONIA — The Warriors extended their win streak to 42 games by beating the Cobras at home.
Caledonia, which is ranked second in Class AA by The AP, had a 33-6 lead by halftime.
Junior Noah King led the offense with a total of 221 yards — 111 passing and 110 rushing. King’s night was highlighted by a 36-yard rushing touchdown and a 50-yard pass to Tate Meiners for another scoring play — both in the first quarter. King connected with Meiners twice for 72 yards.
Southeast-Red
Kasson-Mantorville 42,
La Crescent 3
KASSON, Minn. — Zach Todd completed eight passes for 113 yards for the Lancers as they fell to Kasson-Mantorville (1-1, 1-0).
Todd completed eight of 21 passes, six of which went to Thomas Kiesau as he led the team with 109 receiving yards. The Lancers (0-2, 0-1) got on the board in the second quarter thanks to a 38-yard field goal from Sam Shimshak.
Southeast-9-man
Houston 32,
Grand Meadow 22
GRAND MEADOW, Minn. — The Hurricanes recorded 419 offensive yards, 331 of which were rushing, to come out on top of the Superlarks.
Houston led by two entering the second half and scored a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter en route to victory. The Hurricanes’ first touchdown came in the second quarter after quarterback James Hongerholt recorded a 68-yard run. The second came six minutes later after Joey Fishel entered the end zone with a 3-yard run.
Hongerholt recorded a game high 154 rushing yards as teammate Jaytin Millen racked up 103. Hongerholt also completed three of four passes for one touchdown and 88 yards.
Nonconference
G-E-T 34, Prairie du Chien 26
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks put together a 28-point second half comeback after finishing the first half down by 13.
The triumphant second half started with a a 41-yard run from Garrett Eddy, who later scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter that was then followed by a 47-yard run to extend the team’s lead with four minutes remaining. Eddy finished the night with 256 rushing yards on 26 carries, and teammate Bryce Burns contributed with 156 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.
Prairie du Chien quarterback Gavin Gillitzer racked up 337 passing yards that came off of 22 completions out of 44 attempts with no interceptions. Mason Kramer led the team’s receivers with 11 catches for 193 yards.
Westby 35, River Valley 28
WESTBY — Alex Gluch got Westby’s game started with an 85-yard pass to Davontae Spears.
Gluch recorded his second passing touchdown in the fourth quarter as he connected to Ryan Daines on a 13-yard pass. Gluch finished the night with 215 passing yards and three touchdowns as he completed 6 of 14 passes with one interception.
Daines led the rushers with two touchdowns and 84 yards on 12 carries and also had a 54-yard run into the end zone in the second quarter. The Norsemen (3-1) ended up recording a total of 405 offensive yards compared to River Valley’s 327.
Viroqua 26, Dodgeville 6
VIROQUA — Junior Tyler Hannah rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Blackhawks (3-1), who finished off Dodgeville with two fourth-quarter scores.
Dodgeville was held to 34 passing yards on 15 attempts and didn’t score after getting the first touchdown of the game.
Viroqua quarterback Kasey Hammond was 7-for-11 for 115 yards and completed four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown to Andrew Wedwick.
Lancaster 42,
Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA — Emery Byus and Christian Wihlm combined for 102 passing yards as the Knights fell to Lancaster. Byus recorded 63 of the 102 as Wihlm contributed with the remaining 39.
Ben Riley received 48 of the passing yards as Connor Peterson led the rushers with 18 yards to add to the team’s total of 22.
Melrose-Mindoro 25,
Royall 6
MELROSE — Patrick Corcoran scored two touchdowns for the Mustangs (3-1), who scored the last 25 points of the game. The Panthers lost 18 yards rushing the ball and wound up with just 56 total yards.
Corcoran scored on a 19-yard run in the second quarter and added a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third.
Black River Falls 48,
Richland Center 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Quarterback Elliot Bird racked up 313 offensive yards as the Tigers blanked Richland Center.
Bird went 13-for-22 for 208 passing yards and added touchdown runs of 32 and 28 yards for the Tigers. He led the team with 105 rushing yards.
The junior also opened the game up with a 70-yard pass to Ethan Bible to start the night’s scoring. The Tigers had 433 yards of offense and held Richland Center to 39 on 28 plays.