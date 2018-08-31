PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The three-time defending MSHSL Class AA state champion Caledonia High School football team has plenty of new faces, but one thing remains the same.
The Warriors keep winning.
Caledonia used a touchdown run, a blocked punt and return for a score, then a TD strike from quarterback Noah King to Evan Denstad -- all in the first half -- en route to a 34-0 season-opening victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville Friday night.
“It is sort of a new team after three or four years with a bunch of new faces,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said. “They dealt with a really big and physical P-E-M line, so we really are happy.
“We have Triton next week, so we need to stay humble and hungry.”
Nick McCabe turned in an impressive performance, rushing 11 times for 164 yards and three TDs, including a first-quarter scoring run. The Warriors (1-0) made it 13-0 in the opening quarter when Ryan Wagner blocked a punt, and Dylan Felten scooped and ran for a TD.
Noah King, starting his first game at quarterback after taking over from his brother, Owen, who graduated, then hit Even Denstad to make it 19-0 at the half. Noah King completed 15 of 24 passes for 185 yards with a TD and an interception. Denstad finished with six receptions for 76 yards.
The Warriors would add 15 points in the third quarter, but Fruechte was just as pleased with the team’s defense as it held the Bulldogs to 107 total yards.
“This should give our defense a lot of confidence heading into next week’s game with Triton,” said Fruechte, whose team won its 42nd straight game.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 43, Royall 12
BANGOR — Carter Horstman and the Cardinals’ offense didn’t slow down with the start of the Scenic Bluffs schedule, as the junior halfback piled up 140 yards on 20 carries to go with three touchdowns for Bangor (3-0, 1-0).
“Teams are keying on him this year, so things are tougher sledding for him,” Cardinals coach Kevin Kravik said of Horstman. “It’s just a matter of linemen doing their job, with the defenses putting their strengths toward stopping him. We just have to keep making adjustments.”
Bangor won its 17th straight game and led Royall (1-2) 27-0 at halftime, and quickly added to the total thanks to a 97-yard touchdown run by senior Jaden Fargen, who tallied 118 yards on seven carries.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 41, Blair-Taylor 2
BLAIR — The Mustangs accumulated 300 rushing yards on 44 carries to soar past Blair-Taylor, which had -10 rushing yards. The Mustangs were able to head into halftime with a 21-2 lead, and then followed up with a second half score of 20-0.
Adding to Melrose-Mindoro’s 401 offensive yards was Tucker Sbraggia, who completed seven of 11 passes for a total of 101 yards.
Matthew Waldera tallied 61 passing yards for Arcadia after completing five of 14 passes.
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka/Seneca 26, De Soto 20
SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates’ 12-point, fourth-quarter surge wasn’t enough as they fell to Wauzeka/Seneca (3-0, 1-0) in their first conference game.
After entering the fourth quarter down by 11 points, De Soto (1-2, 0-1) started closing the gap with two touchdowns from quarterback Kaden Pedretti. The first scoring play was a 50-yard pass to Kyler Kuhnke, and the second came six minutes later off of an 8-yard pass to Trevor Rebhahn.
Pedretti finished the night with eight pass completions on 15 attempts for a total of 199 yards and led the team with 36 rushing yards.
Nonconference
River Valley 42, Black River Falls 8
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Elliot Bird led the Tigers in passing and rushing as they fell to River Valley (3-0).
Held scoreless until the fourth quarter, Black River Falls (0-2) got on the board with a 9-yard pass from Bird to Nick Ulness, which was followed by a two-point conversion run for Bird. The junior quarterback completed 17 of 34 pass attempts for 160 yards, bringing his season total to 372. Bird also recorded 57 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Brookwood 32, Southwestern 12
ONTARIO— The Falcons put together a 20-point second quarter to enter halftime with a 26-0 lead.
Before the explosive second quarter, Tanner Rynes recorded an 80-yard run to put Brookwood on the board. Rynes got the first touchdown in the second quarter off of a 4-yard run, which was added to his game-high 102 rushing yards which stemmed off of 12 carries.
The second scoring play of the second quarter came from quarterback Jack Mulvaney as he kept the ball and made it into the end zone 16 yards later. The third and final scoring play of the first half came as Mitch Klinker caught a 5-yard pass from Mulvaney. Rynes finalized Brookwood’s scoring in the fourth quarter with a 49-yard run.
Richland Center 30, Onalaska Luther 24
RICHLAND CENTER — The Knights rallied from 11 points down to take a 24-23 lead after three quarters, but the Hornets scored the lone touchdown of the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Junior Erik Rogers tallied 221 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns for Luther (1-2), while Jaren Hill ran for 110 yards on 15 carries for Richland Center (1-2), which ended a 42-game losing streak.
Lancaster 48, Viroqua 21
LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster held Blackhawks running back Tyler Hannah to 78 yards on 18 carries.
Viroqua quarterback Kasey Hammond was 6-for-13 for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Lancaster running back Corey Hahn had 130 yards.
The Flying Arrows scored 31 first-half points.