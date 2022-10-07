High school football roundup: Cashton takes share of conference championship, stays undefeated

ELROY, Wis. — The Cashton Eagles earned a share of their second straight conference championship by routing the Royall Panthers 40-6 on Friday, taking a one-game lead on both Bangor and Onalaska Luther with one week left.

Cashton (8-0, 5-0), seventh in the Small Division of Associated Press state rankings, host the Knights (6-2, 4-1) in a regular-season finale on Friday. Luther has to win to force a share of the title.

Cashton will try to complete its first unbeaten conference season and first unbeaten overall regular season since 1995 in that game.

Senior Colin O’Neil rushed for 202 yards and scored three touchdowns against Royall and ran his season rushing total to 934 yards to go with 15 touchdowns. Brett Hemmersbach made 20 tackles and intercepted a pass for Cashton.

Brookwood 30, Necedah 22

ONTARIO— The Falcons (1-7, 1-5) left the battle of winless Scenic Bluffs teams victorious over the Cardinals (0-8, 0-6).

With the game tied at 22 with 1:32 remaining, Brookwood went on a 47-yard drive that finished with Brady Hansen completing a 9-yard pass to Hunter Zimmerman for the touchdown.

Hansen finished with two touchdown passes — both to Zimmerman — on a perfect 8-for-8 passing for 90 yards. Running back Marshall Doll ran for 110 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards.

The Cardinals rallied from down 16-6 at halftime to tie the game with 8:09 left on a 79-yard kickoff return touchdown by Issac Huskins. Huskins threw for 151 yards and ran for 69 yards while adding a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 30, Brodhead/Juda 21

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (6-2, 6-0) clinched the conference championship by winning their sixth straight game and handing the second-place Cardinals (6-2, 4-2) their second loss in a row.

Prairie du Chien shut out Brodhead/Juda in the second half and scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the first half and another midway through the third quarter to pull away from a 14-14.

Senior quarterback Maddox Cejka threw three touchdown passes, sophomore Blake Thiry scored four touchdowns and the Blackhawks overcame two turnovers for their first conference title since 2018. Cejka completed a 34-yard TD pass to Thiry for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, then connected with Thiry on another 34-yard scoring pass for a 23-21 lead at the end of the half before finding him for a 22-yarder in the third quarter.

Thiry also recovered in the end zone a punt that was blocked by Max Schneider for the first touchdown of the game.

Cejka was 8-for-16 for 165 yards, and all of those completions went to Thiry. Rhett Koenig rushed for 69 yards on 15 carries and Ty Wagner 62 on 15 as Prairie du Chien finished with 300 total yards and held Brodhead/Juda to 281.

Southeast-White

Chatfield 19, Caledonia 6

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The top-ranked team in Class AA and defending state champion Gophers (6-0, 4-0) defeated the third-ranked Warriors (5-1, 4-1) at home.

Caledonia quarterback Lewis Doyle finished with 139 passing yards, but was picked off twice by the Gophers. Caleb Conniff finished with a team-high seven reception and 85 yards. A fourth-quarter touchdown dive by Eric Mauss was the only score by the Warriors.

Southeast-Red

Cannon Falls 60, La Crescent-Hokah 49

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — The Lancers (2-4, 2-2) were within 22-21 at the half but ultimately dropped their third straight game.

AJ Donovan completed 18 of his 28 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns, while Logan DeBoer, Jaden George and Carter Todd all had rushing touchdowns.

Todd added seven catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and Mason Einerwald and Noah Bjerke-Wieser each caught a touchdown.

Bjerke-Wieser led the team with 63 rushing yards on nine carries. DeBoer added 61 yards on 11 carries, and George had 56 yards on 16 carries.

Dairyland

Pepin/Alma 59, Melrose-Mindoro 8

PEPIN, Wis. — Jackson Blaken scored the Mustangs’ lone touchdown with a 48-yard run with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.

Melrose-Mindoro (2-6, 2-4) turned the ball over three times and totaled just 138 yards of offense while allowing 463.