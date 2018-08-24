High school football roundup: Holmen football team falls; Onalaska wins

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School football team started fast against powerhouse Menomonie on Thursday at Empire Stadium. But the Vikings didn’t sustain their offense well enough after scoring first, and despite pitching a second-half shutout, lost a nonconference contest 19-7.
Brett Holden scored from 29 yards out late in the first quarter, but that was the only score Holmen (0-2) could manage against Menomonie’s defense. A fumble and an interception halted good drives for the Vikings, who had 268 yards rushing on 60 attempts.
Menomonie (2-0) quarterback Jake Ebert was the Mustangs’ only option offensively, as Holmen held them to 21 rushing yards. But Ebert was able to make things happen through the air, throwing three touchdown passes in the first half, including one with six seconds remaining before halftime.
Ebert finished 11-for-25 with 232 yards passing.
Holden had 174 yards on 35 carries for Holmen. Caleb Matl added 46 yards on 10 carries.
Onalaska 42, Mosinee 14
ONALASKA — Junior Nathan Lubinsky rushed for 115 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (1-1), who had 28 of their points by halftime and received three interceptions from junior Nick Pica.
Sophomore Landon Peterson had four catches for 81 yards, one touchdown in the first quarter and one in the second for Onalaska, which rushed for 241 yards. Quarterback Austin Larson was 15-for-20 for 211 yards and three touchdowns and wasn’t intercepted for the second straight week.
Tomah 50, Black River Falls 8
TOMAH — Quarterback Justin Gerke threw four touchdown passes in Tomah’s home victory over Black River Falls (0-2). Two of the scores went to tight end Mason Gerke on throws of 19 and 5 yards.
Justin Gerke also tossed a pair of two-point conversions.
Eric Gomez rushed for pair of touchdowns for Tomah (1-1).
The Tigers’ lone score came on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Elliot Bird to Ethan Bible in the third quarter.
Viroqua 26, Royall 0
ELROY, Wis. — Tyler Hannah rushed for 142 yards and scored a touchdown for the Blackhawks, who held the Panthers to minus 25 rushing yards. Zach Lohr and Kasey Hammond also scored touchdowns for Viroqua (2-0).