EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Logan High School football team had the ball in the final minute, but the Eau Claire Memorial defense held on to give the Old Abes a 20-14 win Friday night.
The closest the Rangers (0-1) got was to their own 36-yard line before attempting a hook-and-ladder on fourth down, but it failed.
The Rangers did score with 3:38 left in the fourth quarter with a 7-yard touchdown by Dallas Kapanke.
Damond Butler had a rushing TD in the third quarter to get Logan on the board after trailing 14-0.
SPARTA 45, BLACK RIVER FALLS 14
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Spartans (1-0) opened their season with a rush, building a 29-8 halftime lead against nonconference rival Black River Falls (0-1).
Sparta quarterback Cole Wisniewski, who rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries, opened the game with a 49-yard run with eight minutes left in the first quarter. Bryce Edwards led Sparta with 153 yards on 10 carries, including a pair of TDs. Edwards’ night was showcased by a 64-yard TD run in the second quarter before adding a 3-yard TD run in the third.
The Tigers found the end zone twice, thanks to Elliot Bird’s 1-yard first-quarter run and a 15-yard TD pass from Bird to Nathan Johnson in the fourth.
WEST SALEM 28, ARCADIA 7
ARCADIA — The Panthers scored once in every quarter to start its season with a win over the Raiders.
West Salem used a first-quarter touchdown from senior Brendan Holt to get things going, then used 156 passing yards from sophomore Justin Barney to bury Arcadia.
West Salem had 303 total yards and gained 147 of them on the ground. Holt had 70 on 11 carries and scored from 25 yards out for the first touchdown of the season.
Therrick Roberts added 51 yards on 11 carries, and Holt caught two passes for 80 yards.
Holt's 79-yard touchdown catch from Barney in the third quarter gave the Panthers a 20-7 lead. Barney also threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Foreman.
BROOKWOOD 24, DE SOTO 0
ONTARIO — Tanner Raines rushed 19 times for 104 yards — including TD runs of 28 and 11 yards — to power the Falcons past De Soto. Cameron Zimmerman added a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter as Brookwood rushed for 202 yards and racked up 246 total yards.
Falcons’ quarterback Jack Mulvaney completed 4 of 9 passes for 56 yards, including a 36-yard TD strike to Mitchell Klinkner.
De Soto was held to 65 total yards, including minus-1 passing, and had just six first downs to 16 for Brookwood. Trevor Rebhahn led the Pirates in rushing with 68 yards on 14 attempts.
BLAIR-TAYLOR 27, ONALASKA LUTHER 19
BLAIR — The Wildcats (1-0) built a second-half comeback to come down from a 6-point halftime deficit in their season opener.
Matthew Brandenburg carried the ball 19 times to rack up a total of 152 rushing yards, which included a 54-yard run, to lead Blair-Taylor. Cody Waldera also saw a favorable night, recording 118 yards on 21 attempts.
The Knights (0-1) scored all 19 points in the first quarter. Erik Rogers recorded 123 of the teams 159 rushing yards on 21 carries. Christian Wilm completed five of 10 passes for 138 yards. Wilm connected with Ben Riley once on a 65-yard pass to lead the team’s receivers.
WESTBY 52, THORP 7
WESTBY — The Norsemen, playing their first game under their recently-installed lights, racked up 321 rushing yards to roll over Thorp (0-1). Austin Mowrey carried the ball just four times, but led Westby (1-0) with 151 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Gunnar Hanson added a 71-yard TD run in the second quarter. Ryan Daines added 70 yards and scored three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter.
Norsemen quarterback Alex Gluch completed four of five passes for 83 yards and a TD.
VIROQUA 31, IOWA-GRANT 6
VIROQUA — Viroqua found the end zone with just under 1 minute remaining at the end of both the first and second quarters.
The Blackhawks first TD came via a 28-yard pass from Kasey Hammond to Andrew Wedwick, while the second-quarter score was the result is a 6-yard run from Tyler Hannah. Hannah led the Blackhawks with 176 rushing yards on 21 carries. Wedwick led Viroqua in receiving, totalling 86 yards on three receptions.
MAUSTON 20, TOMAH 8
MAUSTON — The Golden Eagles racked up 222 yards — 111 on the ground and through the air — while holding Tomah to just 162. Mauston led 6-0 at the half and 18-8 after three quarters. Damien Hernandez caught a 54-yard scoring pass for the Timberwolves lone score. Angel Burkhalter led Tomah in rushing with four carries for nine yards.
ITHACA 32, CASHTON 12
CASHTON — Sophomore running back John Honer rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown to power the Bulldogs past Cashton in a game originally scheduled for Thursday night, but moved to Friday because of inclement weather.
Jordan Deal picked off two Cashton passes, and returned one for a TD as Ithaca led 26-6 at the half.
Zach Harris led Cashton (0-1) in rushing with 63 yards. The Eagles also received a touchdown from Austin Schaldach, who picked up a fumble and returned it 81 yards for a score.