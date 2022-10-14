High school football roundup: Onalaska tops Tomah, finishes regular season undefeated

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team completed its first unbeaten regular season since 2004 by handing Tomah a 49-20 MVC defeat in the final game of the regular season on Friday.

Junior quarterback Adam Skifton completed 13 passes on 19 attempts, but those completions covered 329 yards and resulted in four touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (9-0, 7-0) in their eighth straight MVC victory.

Senior Nicky Odom had seven catches for a season-high 209 yards and two touchdowns, and Evan Anderson caught two for 60 yards and his second and third touchdowns of the season. Odoom also had a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown to run his season total to nine TDs.

Senior Cornell Banks rushed nine times for 89 yards and a touchdown, and junior Brady Kuhn carried 10 times for 80 yards and his 14th touchdown of the season.

Baraboo 35, Sparta 7

BARABOO, Wis. — The Thunderbirds (6-3, 5-2) secured a share of third place by scoring 20 first-half points and cruising the rest of the way to keep the Spartans (1-7, 0-7) winless in the conference.

Sparta had just 91 total yards and didn’t spoil the shutout until Layden Ott scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. Ott rushed for 28 yards, caught a 21-yard pass and completed a 22-yard pass.

Coulee

G-E-T 50, Arcadia 14

ARCADIA — The Red Hawks (5-4, 5-2) secured third place in the conference with their third straight victory.

G-E-T had 455 total yards and rushed for 413 of those while getting 10 players at least one carry. Warren Stoner carried nine times for 110 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Red Hawks, who led 36-0 by halftime.

Stoner scored on runs of 8, 2 and 46 yards, and the 46-yarder opened the third quarter and gave G-E-T a 43-0 lead. Nate Schindler added 89 yards and two touchdowns and Max Knapmiller 74 yards.

Kaiden Rotering completed two fourth-quarter touchdown passes for the Raiders (3-6, 2-5), throwing one to Landan Bremer and one to Egan Pauly.

Westby 27, Altoona 12

WESTBY — The Norsemen (6-3, 4-3) met playoff criteria by finishing the regular season with a win over the Railroaders.

Black River Falls 24, Viroqua 22

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (2-7, 1-6) finished their season with their first conference victory, beating the Blackhawks (1-8, 0-7) at home.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 34, Onalaska Luther 0

CASHTON — The Eagles (9-0, 6-0) scored 28 points in the first half to finish off their second consecutive conference title and win their first outright championship since 1995.

Senior Colin O’Neil rushed for 99 yards to push his season total to 1,033 and picked up his 17th rushing touchdown of the season.

Jacob Huntzicker completed a touchdown pass to Noah Hemmersbach, and Noah Hemmersbach and Brady Hemmersbach each had two interceptions.

Brett Hemmersbach had 17 tackles to lead Cashton’s defense to its fourth shutout of the season.

The Knights (6-3, 4-2) wound up third in the conference standings after closing out the regular season with losses to Bangor and Cashton.

Bangor 41, New Lisbon 6

BANGOR — The second-place Cardinals (8-1, 5-1) allowed the Rockets (6-3, 4-3) a second-quarter touchdown, and senior Tanner Jones rushed for 289 yards and six touchdowns. Jones pushed his season rushing totals to 1,404 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Senior Clayton Lyga added 54 rushing yards on 11 carries and caught a 37-yard pass from Nolan Michek. The Cardinals rushed for 359 yards and finished with 396 total yards in their third straight win after losing to Cashton in Week 6.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 49, Eleva-Strum 8

BLAIR — The Wildcats (6-3, 6-1) wrapped up second place in the conference by scoring 43 points in the first half against the Cardinals (1-8, 0-7).

Jackson Shramek rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns for Blair-Taylor, which ended up with 345 total yards and scored five touchdowns in the second quarter.

Ethan Knisley completed 5 of 7 passes and three of them went for touchdowns. Evan Nehring caught four of those passes for 81 yards and touchdowns of 30 and 35 yards. The 30-yarder came in the first quarter and the 35-yarder in the third.

Zack Nitek also had a 36-yard touchdown catch for the Wildcats.

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Whitehall 7

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Mustangs (3-6, 3-4) beat the Vikings (2-7, 2-5) on the road to finish their regular season on a high note. Melrose-Mindoro has won three of their last four games.

Southeast-Red

La Crescent-Hokah 42, P-E-M 26

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (3-4, 3-2) scored at least once in every quarter and never trailed after taking a 21-0 halftime lead against the Bulldogs (4-3, 2-3).

A.J. Donovan completed 19 of 29 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown and one interception for La Crescent-Hokah, which had 434 total yards. Carter Todd had nine catches for 120 yards and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Mason Einerwold carried six times for 53 yards with a 45-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to give the Lancers a 35-14 lead.

Jaden George had two touchdown runs and Donovan and Logan DeBoer one each for La Crescent-Hokah.

Southeast-White

Caledonia 46, St. Charles 14

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors (6-1, 5-1) bounced back from a loss to top-ranked Chatfield in a big way.

Caledonia scored 33 of its points in the second quarter to take a 33-14 halftime lead and was led by sophomore quarterback Ethan Stendel’s three touchdown passes. Stendel was 7 for 12 for 141 yards and completed one scoring pass apiece to Kyle Bechtel, Owen Denstad and Bronson Knutson.

Knutson’s was a 75-yard completion in the second quarter. Eric Mauss, who rushed for a team-high 59 yards on nine attempts, also returned a fumble 50 yards for a second-quarter touchdown.

Denstad and Ayden Goetzinger also had a rushing score each for the Warriors.

Ridge And Valley-West

Belmont 32, De Soto 20

BELMONT, Wis. — The Braves defeated the Pirates behind a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Kolby Lancaster.

Lancaster — who finished with three rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass — put Belmont ahead with 4:50 remaining on a 12-yard touchdown run. Lancaster ran the ball 37 times for 184 yards.

De Soto tied the game in the fourth with a one-yard touchdown run by Evan Pedretti and a two-point conversion run by Harley Schams. Pedretti finished with 223 passing yards while Schams rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Nonconference

Iowa-Grant 28, Brookwood 0

ONTARIO — The Falcons (1-8) had just 118 total yards in ending the season with a loss.

Marshall Doll rushed for 53 yards, and Brady Hansen completed 5 of 12 passes for 76 yards for Brookwood.