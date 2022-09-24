High school football roundup: Second-half surge secures win for West Salem

GALESVILLE — The West Salem High School football team broke away from a close game with 27 second-half points to beat Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40-6 and remain unbeaten in the Coulee Conference on Friday.

Senior Luke Noel rushed for two touchdowns and returned a fumble for another as the Panthers (5-1, 4-0) clinched a WIAA playoff spot and won their fifth game in a row.

Quarterback Brett McConkey carried eight times for 122 yards and a touchdown and completed 7 of 12 passes for 106 yards as West Salem put up 367 yards of offense and piled on the points after leading 13-6 at halftime.

Brennan Kennedy returned a punt 79 yards for a first-quarter touchdown before Brady Seiling put the Red Hawks (2-4, 2-2) within a touchdown by scoring on a 42-yard run. Seiling ended up with 75 rushing yards on 12 carries, but it wasn’t enough to help G-E-T win its third straight game.

McConkey’s 50-yard touchdown to start the third quarter set the tone for the rest of the game. Chris Calico also scored a touchdown for the Panthers, who held the Red Hawks to 209 total yards after they rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and averaged 52 points during their winning streak.

Altoona 56, Viroqua 25

ALTOONA — A combined 343 rushing yards for the Railroaders helped them to a home victory over the Blackhawks.

Viroqua struck first with a 66-yard touchdown pass from Benson McDowell to Kayden Sullivan in the opening minute, McDowell’s first of three touchdown passes on a 253 passing yard night. Altoona took the lead just minutes after a 35-yard touchdown run by Thorin Steele with a two-point conversion.

Jackson Berg picked off a McDowell pass to extend the Railroaders (3-3, 2-2) lead before the end of the first. Berg would prove to be a problem for the Blackhawks (1-5, 0-4) on both sides of the ball as he threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter.

Hunter Hibbard led the Railroaders with 112 rushing yards, most of which came on a 63-yard touchdown run in the third that made the game 50-7. Sawyer Van Vleet’s 57-yard touchdown run ended Altoona’s scoring in the fourth before Viroqua added two touchdowns.

Arcadia 20, Black River Falls 18

ARCADIA — A 53-yard kick return touchdown by Arcadia’s Landen Bremer on the second half’s opening kickoff helped the Raiders (3-3, 2-2) to a victory over Black River Falls.

Despite being outgained in passing and rushing, Arcadia won behind solid play on defense and special teams. Great field position helped Kaiden Rotering find Egor Pauly for a 29-yard touchdown pass in the first 15 seconds of the game.

The Tigers (1-5, 0-4) tied the score at 6-6 with an Evan Voss touchdown run of 13 yards and a missed PAT. Rotering scored on a two-yard keeper and completed a two-point conversion pass to make it 14-6 at the end of the first.

Asher Guenther connected with Voss for a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 26-yard touchdown in the third, but failed two-point conversions prevented Black River Falls from making up enough ground on Arcadia.

Scenic Bluffs

Onalaska Luther 42, Brookwood 8

BROOKWOOD — The Knights (5-1, 3-0) dominated the Falcons (0-6, 0-4) on the road to tie with Cashton for the lead in the Scenic Bluffs standings.

Quarterback Jackson Kendall went a perfect 5-for-5 for 95 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Nathan Riley. Landon Bryant led the team in rushing with 67 yards on just three carries and a touchdown while also leading in tackles with seven. Luke Schmeling added a touchdown and 14 yards.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36

BLAIR — A back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes ended with Blair-Taylor edging out Augusta at home.

After the Beavers (3-3, 2-2) took a lead early in the fourth quarter, Wildcats quarterback Ethan Knisley connected with Evan Nehring for a 46-yard touchdown with 4:08 left to tie the game.

A two-point conversion run by Jackson Shramek — who finished with 124 rushing yards and a touchdown — gave the Wildcats (4-2, 4-0) the lead they would hold onto until the final whistle.

Knisley finished with 199 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the air as well as two touchdown rushes. Nehring had a team-high 110 receiving yards on four receptions.

Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 20

ELEVA — The Mustangs (1-5, 1-3) picked up their first win of the 2022 season on the road against Eleva-Strum (1-5, 0-4).

SWC

Prairie du Chien 53, River Valley 14

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Prairie du Chien (4-2, 4-0) put up 33 points in the second quarter and led River Valley (0-6, 0-3) 47-7 on their way to a win.

Rhett Koenig rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns for Prairie du Chien while Ty Wagner led the team in yards with 101 to go with his two scores. Kurt Wall had 95 rushing yards, a 46-yard rushing touchdown and a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Wall and Wagner scored in the first to make it 14-0 before the Blackhawks launched a second quarter onslaught. Koenig rushed for two touchdowns while Maddox Cejka found Blake Thiry for the lone touchdown pass of the game to send the game to halftime.

Southern-West

De Soto 56, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14

DE SOTO — The Pirates, who improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, scored the game’s first 44 points and limited Wonewoc-Center/Weston to just 34 yards of offense.

Harley Schams led De Soto on the ground with 87 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, while Landon and Evan Pedretti threw and caught a touchdown pass apiece.

Southeast-Red

Rochester Lourdes 41, La Crescent-Hokah 36

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to rally and take the lead with 6:39 to play, but a 69-yard touchdown run from Alex Johns with 1:31 left gave the Eagles the win.

La Crescent-Hokah, which had its two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2-2 (2-1), trailed 35-0 before A.J. Donovan threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Carter Todd late in the second quarter.

Both teams were scoreless in the third before the Lancers mounted their comeback.

Noah Bjerk-Wieser caught a pair of touchdowns from Donovan, Todd added another, and the defense forced a safety. And after Mason Einerwold’s 17-yard touchdown run, La Crescent-Hokah led 36-35.

Johns’ score, though, proved to be the difference.

Donovan completed 14 of his 29 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

Todd finished with seven catches for 141 yards, while Einerwold led the team on the ground with 50 yards on six carries.