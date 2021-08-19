High school football: The Tribune has it covered

It started Thursday and picks up tonight, but the Tribune will have you covered for anything you might want to know about the first week of the high school football season both on the pages of its print product this weekend and — even faster — via its website and social media accounts.

The high school sports season has already begun with several girls golf invitationals and girls tennis duals and invitationals already in the books. Football joins that mix tonight, and just like the Tribune has provided daily coverage of events that have already taken place — mostly at lacrossetribune.com — readers can expect to see which teams prevail in nonconference games tonight and Friday.

The Tribune shifted the largest chunk of its event coverage online two years ago, and while it may pop up in the newspaper more often moving forward, the quickest way to learn about winners and big performances is on our website. That's where you will find stories, videos and photos from games we attend and information about those we couldn't get to.