High school football: Todd Grant named Bangor football coach

It makes sense to follow the established blueprints for a team that has an 81-5 record and two WIAA Divisioon 7 state championships since the 2014 season began. The Cardinals have also won 41 straight Scenic Bluffs Conference games and seven consecutive conference titles.

Grant grew up in Onalaska and played football at Onalaska High School before beginning his teaching career and doing some football coaching at Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse. He has spent the past 15 years in Bangor.

Grant said assistant coach Josh Chaplin will remain on staff and that Jordan Laufenberg may help on a volunteer basis. Grant will focus on the offensive side of things and Chaplin on the defensive.

"He's been a huge help during this transition time," Grant said of Chaplin. "You have those things that seem like small things but aren't if they don't get taken care of, and he's been great to have here."

The Cardinals average 35.9 points point game and allowed 8.0 in going 7-0 during the alternate fall season that ended a couple of months ago. Once a dominant offensive team that simply outscored opponents, Bangor has become a force on both sides of the ball, and recent success will keep expectations high moving forward.