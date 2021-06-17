High school football: Todd Grant named Bangor football coach

Todd Grant hadn’t really thought about becoming the varsity football coach at Bangor High School before he was asked about it by Rick Muellenberg and Kevin Kravik.
He was happy with his roles, first in the middle school program, then as the coach of Bangor’s junior varsity team.
But Muellenberg and Kravik had been the figureheads for Bangor football for years and knew it wouldn’t last forever, so they checked in with their friend to gauge his interest.
“That’s how it happened,” Grant said. “I didn’t go to them, but they asked me if I might ever want to coach the team, and I decided that, yeah, I’d like to at some point.”
The time for transition is now.
Muellenberg resigned after last season, and Kravik, a longtime assistant, walked away with him. Grant was officially elevated to head coach when approved for the position at the Bangor School Board meeting on Wednesday.
Grant, a special education teacher in the district and veteran baseball coach at the school, said to disregard any thought of the program starting over with a new approach.
“It’s all about continuity,” he said. “Obviously, I’m not going to change a lot from what’s been working for years. not just in season but also in the offseason program and weight room.”
It makes sense to follow the established blueprints for a team that has an 81-5 record and two WIAA Divisioon 7 state championships since the 2014 season began. The Cardinals have also won 41 straight Scenic Bluffs Conference games and seven consecutive conference titles.
Grant grew up in Onalaska and played football at Onalaska High School before beginning his teaching career and doing some football coaching at Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse. He has spent the past 15 years in Bangor.
Grant said assistant coach Josh Chaplin will remain on staff and that Jordan Laufenberg may help on a volunteer basis. Grant will focus on the offensive side of things and Chaplin on the defensive.
“He’s been a huge help during this transition time,” Grant said of Chaplin. “You have those things that seem like small things but aren’t if they don’t get taken care of, and he’s been great to have here.”
The Cardinals average 35.9 points point game and allowed 8.0 in going 7-0 during the alternate fall season that ended a couple of months ago. Once a dominant offensive team that simply outscored opponents, Bangor has become a force on both sides of the ball, and recent success will keep expectations high moving forward.
“I would put pressure on myself regardless of the job,” Grant said. “I’m not going to shy away from that with the past success and wanting to maintain that level and wanting to maintain those standards, but, yeah, there is a lot of pressure that comes with it.”
Grant counts his experience with Muellenberg, Kravik and other coaches as one way to handle that. he learned a lot from all of them, he said.
“Working with those guys has been a lot of fun, which kind of made this an easier decision to say yes,” Grant said. “The coache,s the kids, have been a lot of fun.”