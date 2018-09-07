For stories, videos and podcasts about high school football in the La Crosse area, click here.

BY THE NUMBERS

4: Total touchdowns for Central's Trevon Van Egtern, who passed for 2 and ran for 2

165: Van Egtern's passing yards, as he completed 15 of 24 attempts

8: Receptions for the Red Raiders' Jamar Davis, accounting for 86 yards and a TD