One week after nearly pulling off an improbable comeback, the Central High School football team bounced back with a big win against Aquinas.
And the Red Raiders did it without their star quarterback.
Central used a key all-around performance from Trevon Van Egtern to roll over the Blugolds 32-8 Friday night at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field. The win was Central’s third straight over Aquinas and pushed the Red Raiders’ record to 3-1, 1-1 in the MVC.
“He was the guy that took some snaps for the first week-and-a-half when Johnny had his wisdom teeth out and hasn’t taken many since,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “He did a whale of a job for the little time he has played quarterback this year. He does everything for us ... he kicks, he plays safety, he plays in the slot. He is just a competitive kid. He is a very good baseball player, catching for the baseball team, and has been in big situations before. He is used to the limelight.”
Van Egtern, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior, stepped in at quarterback when Johnny Davis was unable to go because of an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter of last week’s three-point loss to Holmen. Davis had thrown for 776 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for another six scores in the first three games, but Van Egtern showed he, too, can move the Central offense.
Van Egtern completed 15 of 24 passes for 165 yards with two TD strikes. He also rushed for two TDs, a 1-yard burst in the first quarter and a 4-yard scamper in the second.
Central, which led 10-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 at the half, gave Van Egtern plenty of help as Jamar Davis (8 receptions, 86 yards) caught a 34-yard scoring strike from Van Egtern on the last play of the first half. Central’s favorable field position was set up by senior defensive back David Hayden, who picked off a Brandon Merfeld pass and return it more than 60 yards, setting up the big play from Van Egtern to Jamar Davis.
Jordan Davis did his part, too, as he caught three passes for 45 yards, including a 14-yard scoring toss from Van Egtern in the third quarter. Central moved the ball on the ground, too, as Steven Cross rushed 12 times for 79 yards.
“Tonight we showed more balance than in the past couple of weeks,” Servais said. “Tonight a lot of guys got their hands on the ball and did some nice things. We stressed all week that we had to have a better start than we had last week, and a lot of guys helped us do that.”
Aquinas had its moments, as Brandon Merfeld caught two passes for 80 yards, including 69-yard scoring strike from Gavin Wetzel in the third quarter. It was Merfeld’s four TD reception of the season.
Wetzel completed 6 of 20 passes for 145 yards with two interceptions. He also led the Blugolds (1-3, 0-2) with 26 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
As for Central, which battles Logan for Ark next week, it appears Johnny Davis will return.
“He had a little swelling in his right (ankle). It was probably best to let it heal a little longer,” Servais said. “He sprained it in the first quarter of the Holmen game. Not many people would know that, as he is just a tough kid. You wouldn’t even know it (was sprained) by watching film as he looked like the same Johnny Davis. He is a special kid.”