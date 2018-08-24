High school football: West Salem stops G-E-T for nonconference victory

GALESVILLE — The swarm, Brendan Holt said, started with a burst through the line of scrimmage by Connor Strainis.
West Salem teammates Holt, John Glassmaker and others quickly followed, and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau running back Bryce Burns just didn’t have a chance in his team’s last gasp at victory on Friday.
The Panthers hit Burns the second he was handed the ball on a fourth-and-2 snap from the West Salem 17-yard line with 15 seconds on the clock to hold on for a significant 14-6 nonconference victory in Galesville.
“Connor Strainis was the one who got in there, and the rest of us just swarmed,” said Holt, who rushed for 186 yards and scored both of West Salem’s touchdowns. “We just filled at the right place.”
The Red Hawks (1-1) started their final drive at their own 34 after Holt broke a 6-6 tie on a 1-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left.
Quarterback Brandon Boos completed two passes — one a 10-yarder to Markus Helmers for a first down at the West Salem 40 — and ran 12 plays before the final handoff to Burns.
“You think of the concept of bend but don’t break,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said of the final G-E-T drive. “But I don’t think we fell into that category.They completed a couple of passes, but we made the tackles we needed to make and stuck with what we wanted to do.
“We knew we were in for a physical football game today, and that’s what we got.”
Holt rushed for 111 second-half yards and scored on West Salem’s fourth and final possession.
West Salem (2-0) ran for 218 yards, and quarterback Joe Wopat returned from injury to gain 28 of them. His confidence built as the game continued, and tentative runs turned into more aggressive ones in the second half.
G-E-T’s only touchdown came on an 80-yard run by Garrett Eddy on a fourth-and-1 play from the Red Hawks’ 20. Eddy slipped off the left side of the line, raced to the sideline and evaded an attempted tackle by Holt near the West Salem 35.
The Red Hawks tried to break the tie with a conversion pass, but the attempt fell incomplete. Eddy led G-E-T’s offense with 129 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Glassmaker was a force throughout the game on the offensive and defensive lines for the Panthers, who count this nonconference rivalry game as an important one heading into the MVC season.
“There is a lot of history that comes with this game, and I think it was front and center after some of the games got moved to Thursday,” the senior said. “It’s a tough game and a physical test for us, and it means a lot to come out of here with a victory because we didn’t beat them the last two years.”
The Panthers took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter by taking advantage of the first big mistake of the game. A punt snap by G-E-T sailed over the head of Sawyer Schmidt, who fell on the ball at the 5-yard line.
West Salem quickly went to Holt, who picked up 4 yards on the first carry before reaching the end zone on the second. The Red Hawks stopped Joe Wopat on the conversion run to hold the deficit to 6-0 with 3:39 left in the half.
The Red Hawks put together their biggest first-half drive as the final minutes of the second quarter counted down.
The drive began at the 35-yard line and included three first downs. The big play came when Boos completed a 31-yard pass to Helmers down the left sideline. On a third-and-13 snap.
Boos completed the pass while being drilled by Holt, and the play gave G-E-T a first down at the 15. The Red Hawks moved as close as the 11, but a timeout was followed by a Trenton Foreman interception as Boos tried to complete a pass in the end zone with 10 seconds left on the clock.