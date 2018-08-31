There were reasons for the West Salem High School football team to walk away from Swanson Field happy Friday night.
The biggest was a 33-6 victory over Tomah.
Within that win was another great defensive performance that took away virtually everything Tomah wanted to do.
The Panthers (3-0) remained undefeated by winning their first MVC game of the season, but they likely have to march into next week’s showdown against Holmen without their best player.
Senior Brendan Holt was ejected from the game late in the third quarter after an unsportsmanlike conduct flag was thrown, and the only way he will play against the Vikings — WIAA rule states that he will miss the game — is if the team appeals and wins his reinstatement.
“I haven’t been in this spot before, so we will have to see what the process is,” said West Salem coach Justin Jehn, whose team also received two touchdown runs from junior Therrick Roberts and another from senior quarterback Joe Wopat. “Then we go from there.”
Holt rushed for 99 yards and scored two first-half touchdowns for West Salem as it built a lead with a 20-point second quarter. Holt scored from the 26 late in the first quarter and again from the 8 late in the second.
The Timberwolves (1-2, 0-1) weren’t able to move the ball well until the second half and got their touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“We were confident with what we wanted to do,” said West Salem offensive and defensive lineman John Glassmaker. “We knew they were going to try and throw the ball around, and we just had to be physical.
“I thought we got after the quarterback with a lot of pressure, and that helped.”
The Panthers only sacked Justin Gerke once in the first half, but they rushed a couple of throws and hit him while making a couple of others. They also gave him no room for error by shutting down Tomah’s run game.
Holt, Glassmaker, Ethan Olson, Trevor Trautsch and Blake Scholl were among those defenders controlling the line of scrimmage for the Panthers, who received a solid game from their secondary.
“I think that’s something that stands out,” Jehn said. “We got some good coverage on the back end while we had the pass rush. They played well back there.”
The Panthers had trouble moving the ball in the second half but did put together a late touchdown drive that ended the night on a more positive note. Wopat scored from the 15 on that drive to answer Tomah’s only touchdown.
Wopat’s TD run came after a flag was thrown for unsportsmanlike conduct on a play late in the third quarter. Holt was ejected from the game at that point and spent the rest of the night watching from the sideline.
The Timberwolves couldn’t get much of anything going in the first half as the Panthers took away the long pass and the run.
Tomah rushed eight times for minus-6 yards and completed eight passes, but those gained just 44 yards and nothing much after the catch.
Holt, Therrick Roberts and Wopat kept the West Salem offense chugging. Wopat gained 36 yards on his first five attempts before the Timberwolves sacked him three times near the end of the half.
Holt gained 99 of his yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on 13 carries. He also pushed the ball into the end zone on a big conversion run that gave the Panthers their 20-0 halftime lead.
The last touchdown was set up by a nice 35-yard pass from Wopat to Trenton Foreman, who pulled the ball down in the middle of two defenders for a first down at the 12 with 33.2 seconds on the clock. It took Holt two carries to reach the end zone.
The drive started on an interception by Brandon Lun that accompanied a big hit by John Glassmaker on Justin Gerke. The drive last eight plays and covered 51 yards.