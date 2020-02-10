High school girls basketball: Associated Press rankings

Here is the poll for the week of Feb. 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Bay Port (7);19-0;70;1
2, Middleton;17-1;62;2
3, Madison Memorial;17-1;52;3
4, Germantown;16-2;48;T4
5, Appleton East;17-2;42;T4
6, Mukwonago;16-2;37;7
7, Divine Savior;16-3;31;9
8, Kettle Moraine;15-4;17;10
9, Kimberly;14-4;15;6
10, Oconomowoc;15-3;6;8
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 5.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Hortonville (6);18-1;69;1
2, Beaver Dam (1);17-3;64;2
3, De Forest;17-2;55;3
4, Pius XI;16-3;49;4
5, Pewaukee;16-4;39;5
6, River Falls;16-2;37;7
7, Onalaska;14-4;25;8
8, West De Pere;16-3;14;10
9, South Milwaukee;16-6;13;6
10, New Berlin Eisenhower;14-6;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 5, Oregon 3, Pulaski 3, Slinger 2.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Platteville (7);18-0;70;1
2, Lake Mills;18-1;61;2
3, Wrightstown;17-2;53;4
4, Freedom;17-2;46;5
5, Kewaunee;16-1;41;3
6, Marshall;14-4;30;6
7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;17-1;26;8
8, Prescott;15-2;21;9
9, Waupun;17-2;18;10
10, Saint Croix Falls;17-0;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Valders 6, Prairie du Chien 6.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Aquinas (6);17-1;69;1
2, Racine Lutheran (1);18-0;62;2
3, Howards Grove;18-0;57;3
4, Melrose-Mindoro;17-1;50;4
5, Colfax;16-2;41;5
6, Bonduel;17-2;30;6
7, Mishicot;14-3;29;7
8, Neillsville;16-2;19;8
9, Crandon;14-3;12;10
10, Mineral Point;16-3;9; NR
Others receiving votes: Cuba City 5, Brookfield Academy 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Black Hawk (7);17-0;70;1
2, Clear Lake;18-0;63;2
3, Bangor;18-1;54;3
4, River Ridge;19-1;49;4
5, Fall River;18-1;44;5
6, Oneida Nation;19-0;34;6
7, Newman Catholic;16-3;27;7
8, Shullsburg;17-3;20;8
9, Prairie Farm;13-2;13;T9
10, Randolph;15-4 9;T9
Others receiving votes: Loyal 1, Cashton 1.