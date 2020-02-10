High school girls basketball: Associated Press rankings

Here is the poll for the week of Feb. 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Bay Port (7);19-0;70;1

2, Middleton;17-1;62;2

3, Madison Memorial;17-1;52;3

4, Germantown;16-2;48;T4

5, Appleton East;17-2;42;T4

6, Mukwonago;16-2;37;7

7, Divine Savior;16-3;31;9

8, Kettle Moraine;15-4;17;10

9, Kimberly;14-4;15;6

10, Oconomowoc;15-3;6;8

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 5.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Hortonville (6);18-1;69;1

2, Beaver Dam (1);17-3;64;2

3, De Forest;17-2;55;3

4, Pius XI;16-3;49;4

5, Pewaukee;16-4;39;5

6, River Falls;16-2;37;7

7, Onalaska;14-4;25;8

8, West De Pere;16-3;14;10

9, South Milwaukee;16-6;13;6

10, New Berlin Eisenhower;14-6;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 5, Oregon 3, Pulaski 3, Slinger 2.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Platteville (7);18-0;70;1

2, Lake Mills;18-1;61;2

3, Wrightstown;17-2;53;4

4, Freedom;17-2;46;5

5, Kewaunee;16-1;41;3

6, Marshall;14-4;30;6

7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;17-1;26;8

8, Prescott;15-2;21;9

9, Waupun;17-2;18;10

10, Saint Croix Falls;17-0;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Valders 6, Prairie du Chien 6.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Aquinas (6);17-1;69;1

2, Racine Lutheran (1);18-0;62;2

3, Howards Grove;18-0;57;3

4, Melrose-Mindoro;17-1;50;4

5, Colfax;16-2;41;5

6, Bonduel;17-2;30;6

7, Mishicot;14-3;29;7

8, Neillsville;16-2;19;8

9, Crandon;14-3;12;10

10, Mineral Point;16-3;9; NR

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 5, Brookfield Academy 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Black Hawk (7);17-0;70;1

2, Clear Lake;18-0;63;2

3, Bangor;18-1;54;3

4, River Ridge;19-1;49;4

5, Fall River;18-1;44;5

6, Oneida Nation;19-0;34;6

7, Newman Catholic;16-3;27;7

8, Shullsburg;17-3;20;8

9, Prairie Farm;13-2;13;T9

10, Randolph;15-4 9;T9

Others receiving votes: Loyal 1, Cashton 1.



