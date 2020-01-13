You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
High school girls basketball: Associated Press rankings
agate

High school girls basketball: Associated Press rankings

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

This week's rankings as voted on a statewide media panel. First-place votes in parentheses.

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Previous

GIRLS

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Bay Port (5);11-0;77;1

2, Madison Memorial (3);11-0;73;2

3, Appleton East;12-1;61;3

4, Germantown;9-1;57;4

5, Middleton;11-1;46;5

6, Mukwonago;11-1;44;6

7, Milwaukee DSHA;9-2;32;8

8, Kettle Moraine;10-2;18;10

tie, Kimberly;9-3;18;7

10, Brookfield Central;6-4;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2, Sussex Hamilton 1, Milwaukee King 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Beaver Dam (7);11-2;79;1

2, Hortonville (1);12-1;73;2

3, Onalaska;8-2;55;6

4, Pewaukee;11-3;46;3

5, GB Notre Dame;8-3;39;5

tie, South Milwaukee;11-1;39;7

7, DeForest;10-2;37;4

8, Milwaukee Pius XI;9-3;24;10

tie, Monona Grove;10-2;24;9

10, Union Grove;10-1;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Slinger 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 3, River Falls 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Platteville (8);13-0;80;1

2, Freedom;10-1;70;2

3, Lake Mills;12-1;59;3

tie, Wrightstown;9-1;59;4

5, Kewaunee;9-0;51;5

6, Arcadia;8-1;25;9

tie, Prescott;8-1;25;T6

8, Marshall;7-4;23;T6

9, Prairie du Chien;9-3;18;8

10, Wittenberg-Bornamwood;11-0;10;NR

Others receiving votesWaupun 8, Laconia 7, Appleton Xavier 5.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Aquinas (7);11-1;79;1

2, Melrose-Mindoro;10-0;70;2

3, Howards Grove;11-0;62;3

4, Racine Lutheran (1);10-0;61;4

5, Cuba City;8-1;46;6

6, Mishicot;8-2;36;5

7, Neillsville;9-1;34;9

8, Crandon;8-2;23;10

9, Colfax;9-2;19;7

10, Winnebago Lutheran;8-2;5;8

Others receiving votes: Unity 2, Bonduel 2, Brookfield Academy 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Black Hawk (7);10-0;79;1

2, Clear Lake (1);11-0;73;2

3, River Ridge;11-1;62;3

4, Fall River;11-1;51;5

5, Bangor;9-1;49;6

6, Wausau Newman;10-2;37;7

7, Shullsburg;10-2;36;4

8, Oneida Nation;11-0;27;8

9, Loyal;8-2;15;9

10, Prairie Farm;8-1;4;NR

Others receiving votes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News