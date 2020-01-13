High school girls basketball: Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
This week's rankings as voted on a statewide media panel. First-place votes in parentheses.
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
GIRLS
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Bay Port (5);11-0;77;1
2, Madison Memorial (3);11-0;73;2
3, Appleton East;12-1;61;3
4, Germantown;9-1;57;4
5, Middleton;11-1;46;5
6, Mukwonago;11-1;44;6
7, Milwaukee DSHA;9-2;32;8
8, Kettle Moraine;10-2;18;10
tie, Kimberly;9-3;18;7
10, Brookfield Central;6-4;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2, Sussex Hamilton 1, Milwaukee King 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Beaver Dam (7);11-2;79;1
2, Hortonville (1);12-1;73;2
3, Onalaska;8-2;55;6
4, Pewaukee;11-3;46;3
5, GB Notre Dame;8-3;39;5
tie, South Milwaukee;11-1;39;7
7, DeForest;10-2;37;4
8, Milwaukee Pius XI;9-3;24;10
tie, Monona Grove;10-2;24;9
10, Union Grove;10-1;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Slinger 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 3, River Falls 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Platteville (8);13-0;80;1
You have free articles remaining.
2, Freedom;10-1;70;2
3, Lake Mills;12-1;59;3
tie, Wrightstown;9-1;59;4
5, Kewaunee;9-0;51;5
6, Arcadia;8-1;25;9
tie, Prescott;8-1;25;T6
8, Marshall;7-4;23;T6
9, Prairie du Chien;9-3;18;8
10, Wittenberg-Bornamwood;11-0;10;NR
Others receiving votesWaupun 8, Laconia 7, Appleton Xavier 5.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Aquinas (7);11-1;79;1
2, Melrose-Mindoro;10-0;70;2
3, Howards Grove;11-0;62;3
4, Racine Lutheran (1);10-0;61;4
5, Cuba City;8-1;46;6
6, Mishicot;8-2;36;5
7, Neillsville;9-1;34;9
8, Crandon;8-2;23;10
9, Colfax;9-2;19;7
10, Winnebago Lutheran;8-2;5;8
Others receiving votes: Unity 2, Bonduel 2, Brookfield Academy 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Black Hawk (7);10-0;79;1
2, Clear Lake (1);11-0;73;2
3, River Ridge;11-1;62;3
4, Fall River;11-1;51;5
5, Bangor;9-1;49;6
6, Wausau Newman;10-2;37;7
7, Shullsburg;10-2;36;4
8, Oneida Nation;11-0;27;8
9, Loyal;8-2;15;9
10, Prairie Farm;8-1;4;NR
Others receiving votes