High school girls basketball: Associated Press rankings

Here is the poll for the week of January 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Bay Port (4);13-0;76;1
tie, Madison Memorial (4);13-0;76;2
3, Germantown;10-1;63;4
4, Middleton;12-1;56;5
5, Mukwonago;12-1;47;6
6, Divine Savior;11-2;37;7
7, Appleton East;13-2;34;3
8, Kimberly;11-3;25;T8
9, Oconomowoc;11-2;15;NR
10, Kettle Moraine;10-3;7;T8
Others receiving votes: Hamilton 2, West Bend West 1, Eau Claire Memorial 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Beaver Dam (7);12-2;79;1
2, Hortonville (1);14-1;73;2
3, De Forest;11-2;57;7
4, South Milwaukee;13-1;48;T5
5, Pius XI;10-3;45;T8
6, Onalaska;9-3;29;3
7, Union Grove;11-1;28;10
8, Pewaukee;11-4;23;4
9, Notre Dame;10-4;19;T5
10, River Falls;11-2;16;NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Slinger 7, West De Pere 3, Green Bay Southwest 2, Monona Grove 1, La Crosse Central 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Platteville (8);13-0;80;1
2, Freedom;12-1;69;2
3, Lake Mills;14-1;65;T3
4, Kewaunee;11-0;58;5
5, Wrightstown;10-2;39;T3
6, Prescott;8-1;30;T6
7, Marshall;9-4;25;8
8, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;11-0;16;10
9, Prairie du Chien;9-3;15;9
tie, Laconia;11-2;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 11, Saint Croix Falls 5, Xavier 5, Arcadia 5, Clinton 1, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Aquinas (8);12-1;80;1
2, Howards Grove;12-0;66;3
3, Racine Lutheran;12-0;65;4
4, Melrose-Mindoro;11-1;55;2
5, Cuba City;9-1;51;5
6, Neillsville;10-1;40;7
7, Colfax;10-2;31;9
8, Crandon;9-2;28;8
9, Mishicot;9-3;15;6
10, Bonduel;12-2;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2, Unity 1, Brookfield Academy 1, Mineral Point 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Black Hawk (8);12-0;80;1
2, Clear Lake;13-0;72;2
3, Bangor;11-1;57;5
tie, River Ridge;12-1;57;3
5, Fall River;13-1;52;4
6, Shullsburg;11-2;39;7
7, Oneida Nation;13-0;34;8
8, Loyal;9-2;21;9
9, Newman Catholic;10-3;13;6
10, Randolph;11-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 5, Blair-Taylor 2, Rosholt 2.