High school girls basketball: Associated Press rankings
High school girls basketball: Associated Press rankings

Here is the poll for the week of January 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Bay Port (4);13-0;76;1

tie, Madison Memorial (4);13-0;76;2

3, Germantown;10-1;63;4

4, Middleton;12-1;56;5

5, Mukwonago;12-1;47;6

6, Divine Savior;11-2;37;7

7, Appleton East;13-2;34;3

8, Kimberly;11-3;25;T8

9, Oconomowoc;11-2;15;NR

10, Kettle Moraine;10-3;7;T8

Others receiving votes: Hamilton 2, West Bend West 1, Eau Claire Memorial 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Beaver Dam (7);12-2;79;1

2, Hortonville (1);14-1;73;2

3, De Forest;11-2;57;7

4, South Milwaukee;13-1;48;T5

5, Pius XI;10-3;45;T8

6, Onalaska;9-3;29;3

7, Union Grove;11-1;28;10

8, Pewaukee;11-4;23;4

9, Notre Dame;10-4;19;T5

10, River Falls;11-2;16;NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Slinger 7, West De Pere 3, Green Bay Southwest 2, Monona Grove 1, La Crosse Central 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Platteville (8);13-0;80;1

2, Freedom;12-1;69;2

3, Lake Mills;14-1;65;T3

4, Kewaunee;11-0;58;5

5, Wrightstown;10-2;39;T3

6, Prescott;8-1;30;T6

7, Marshall;9-4;25;8

8, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;11-0;16;10

9, Prairie du Chien;9-3;15;9

tie, Laconia;11-2;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 11, Saint Croix Falls 5, Xavier 5, Arcadia 5, Clinton 1, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Aquinas (8);12-1;80;1

2, Howards Grove;12-0;66;3

3, Racine Lutheran;12-0;65;4

4, Melrose-Mindoro;11-1;55;2

5, Cuba City;9-1;51;5

6, Neillsville;10-1;40;7

7, Colfax;10-2;31;9

8, Crandon;9-2;28;8

9, Mishicot;9-3;15;6

10, Bonduel;12-2;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2, Unity 1, Brookfield Academy 1, Mineral Point 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Black Hawk (8);12-0;80;1

2, Clear Lake;13-0;72;2

3, Bangor;11-1;57;5

tie, River Ridge;12-1;57;3

5, Fall River;13-1;52;4

6, Shullsburg;11-2;39;7

7, Oneida Nation;13-0;34;8

8, Loyal;9-2;21;9

9, Newman Catholic;10-3;13;6

10, Randolph;11-3;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 5, Blair-Taylor 2, Rosholt 2.

