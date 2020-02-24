High school girls basketball: Associated Press state rankings

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Middleton (7);21-1;79;1
2, Madison Memorial (1);21-1;67;3
3, Germantown;20-2;63;4
4, Bay Port;20-2;56;2
5, Mukwonago;20-2;50;5
6, Divine Savior;19-3;44;6
7, Kimberly;17-4;31;T7
8, Oconomowoc;18-4;22;T9
9, Appleton East;18-4;16;T7
10, West Bend West;19-2;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 2, Milwaukee King 1, Green Bay Preble 1, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Hortonville (7);21-1;79;1
2, Beaver Dam (1);19-3;73;2
3, Pius XI;19-3;62;3
4, De Forest;19-3;54;5
5, River Falls;19-3;40;4
6, New Berlin Eisenhower;16-6;26;9
7, West De Pere;18-4;24;7
tie, Pewaukee;17-5;24;10
9 Onalaska;17-5;20;6
10, Union Grove;18-4;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, Oregon 7, La Crosse Central 5, South Milwaukee 5, Notre Dame 4, Green Bay Southwest 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Platteville (8);21-0;80;1
2, Wrightstown;20-2;67;3
3, Freedom;20-2;60;4
4, Kewaunee;21-1;51;5
5, Lake Mills;20-2;46;2
6, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;21-1;39;7
7, Marshall;18-4;36;6
8, Waupun;20-2;26;8
9, Valders;20-2;21;10
10, Saint Croix Falls;21-1;6;9
Others receiving votes: Prescott 3, Prairie du Chien 2, Arcadia 2, Saint Croix Central 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Aquinas (7);20-1;79;1
2, Racine Lutheran (1);22-0;72;2
3, Melrose-Mindoro;21-1;65;3
4, Mishicot;19-3;47;6
5, Howards Grove;20-2;45;5
6, Bonduel;20-2;36;7
7, Colfax;19-3;35;4
8, Neillsville;20-2;27;8
9, Mineral Point;19-3;21;9
10, Crandon;17-4;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Cuba City 3, Oostburg 2, Ozaukee 2, Brookfield Academy 1, Unity 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Black Hawk (8);21-0;80;1
2, Clear Lake;21-0;70;2
3, Bangor;21-1;62;3
4, Fall River;21-1;55;4
5, Oneida Nation;22-0;50;5
6, River Ridge;20-2;43;6
7, Randolph;18-4;27;9
8, Newman Catholic;18-4;22;10
9, Shullsburg;18-4;11;7
10, Prairie Farm;16-3;7;8
Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 6, Hurley 4, Cashton 3.