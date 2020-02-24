High school girls basketball: Associated Press state rankings
agate

High school girls basketball: Associated Press state rankings

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Middleton (7);21-1;79;1

2, Madison Memorial (1);21-1;67;3

3, Germantown;20-2;63;4

4, Bay Port;20-2;56;2

5, Mukwonago;20-2;50;5

6, Divine Savior;19-3;44;6

7, Kimberly;17-4;31;T7

8, Oconomowoc;18-4;22;T9

9, Appleton East;18-4;16;T7

10, West Bend West;19-2;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine 2, Milwaukee King 1, Green Bay Preble 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Hortonville (7);21-1;79;1

2, Beaver Dam (1);19-3;73;2

3, Pius XI;19-3;62;3

4, De Forest;19-3;54;5

5, River Falls;19-3;40;4

6, New Berlin Eisenhower;16-6;26;9

7, West De Pere;18-4;24;7

tie, Pewaukee;17-5;24;10

9 Onalaska;17-5;20;6

10, Union Grove;18-4;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, Oregon 7, La Crosse Central 5, South Milwaukee 5, Notre Dame 4, Green Bay Southwest 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Platteville (8);21-0;80;1

2, Wrightstown;20-2;67;3

3, Freedom;20-2;60;4

4, Kewaunee;21-1;51;5

5, Lake Mills;20-2;46;2

6, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;21-1;39;7

7, Marshall;18-4;36;6

8, Waupun;20-2;26;8

9, Valders;20-2;21;10

10, Saint Croix Falls;21-1;6;9

Others receiving votes: Prescott 3, Prairie du Chien 2, Arcadia 2, Saint Croix Central 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Aquinas (7);20-1;79;1

2, Racine Lutheran (1);22-0;72;2

3, Melrose-Mindoro;21-1;65;3

4, Mishicot;19-3;47;6

5, Howards Grove;20-2;45;5

6, Bonduel;20-2;36;7

7, Colfax;19-3;35;4

8, Neillsville;20-2;27;8

9, Mineral Point;19-3;21;9

10, Crandon;17-4;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 3, Oostburg 2, Ozaukee 2, Brookfield Academy 1, Unity 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Black Hawk (8);21-0;80;1

2, Clear Lake;21-0;70;2

3, Bangor;21-1;62;3

4, Fall River;21-1;55;4

5, Oneida Nation;22-0;50;5

6, River Ridge;20-2;43;6

7, Randolph;18-4;27;9

8, Newman Catholic;18-4;22;10

9, Shullsburg;18-4;11;7

10, Prairie Farm;16-3;7;8

Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 6, Hurley 4, Cashton 3.

