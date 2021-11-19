High school girls basketball: Bangor opens season with win over Onalaska Luther

BANGOR — The Bangor High School girls basketball team had four players in double figures as it opened its season with a 74-57 win over Onalaska Luther on Thursday night.

Aliyah Langrehr led the way with 19 points, while Anna Fronk had 17, Taylor Jacobson had 15 and Gabby Schroeder had 10.

Fronk added a team-high six rebounds and four steals for the Cardinals, who led 39-30 at the half.

Hannah Matzke paced the Knights (0-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Rachel Koenig (11) and Allie Zittel (10) also finished with double-digit points.

West Salem 60, Onalaska 50

ONALASKA -- The Panthers (2-0) built their winning advantage in the first half and were led by freshman Megan Johnson's game-high 18 points.

Senior Ella Jordan added 17 points and junior Anna McConkey 10.

Johnson scored 16 points in the first half as West Salem built a 32-22 lead. Both Johnson and Jordan made a pair of 3-pointers

The Hilltoppers (0-1) received a team-high 10 points from freshman Tatum Walters and nine each from sophomores Sidney Fillbach and Anna Skemp. Walters hit two 3-pointers.

Eau Claire Memorial 59, Holmen 34

HOLMEN — The Vikings fell to 1-1.

Tomah 64, Mauston 23

MAUSTON, Wis. — Brin Neumann led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points, while Aubrey King and Katie Krause had 11 apiece for the Timberwolves (1-0).

Lauren Noth added nine points for Tomah, which led 35-10 at the half.

G-E-T 70, Melrose-Mindoro 34

GALESVILLE — Lindsey Lettner scored 26 of her game-high 28 points in the first half as the Red Hawks blew out the Mustangs for their first win of the season.

Aleah Hunter and Kayli Bratberg each made a 3-pointer and added nine points for G-E-T (1-1), while Emily Nelson made a 3-pointer and chipped in with seven points.

Ella Tracey led Melrose-Mindoro (0-2) with 10 points.

Blair-Taylor 63, Black River Falls 25

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Lindsay Steien posted 23 points, seven rebounds and seven steals to lead the Wildcats (1-0) to victory.

Abby Thompson added 14 points, nine steals and five assists for Blair-Taylor, which led 34-10 at the half.

Sparta 40, Westby 35 (OT)

WESTBY — Abby Schell posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who trailed 16-11 at the half but rallied to tie the game before winning in overtime.

Malory Russ added 10 points and nine rebounds for Sparta, which improved to 1-1.

Aubrey Jothen led the Norsemen (1-1) with 11 points.

