High school girls basketball: Bangor's Karsen Kershner doing it on both ends of the floor

“(Against Necedah), we really didn’t need the offensive production from her because she played within the means of what we were doing,” Jones said. “Early on, obviously, they had two to three girls come flying at her when she was on the low block.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She accepted to step away onto the perimeter and the high post and become more of a passer. … We were able to get some isolation one-on-one with other girls because of it.”

It’s something that Kershner is more than comfortable doing because, as she puts it, she “can normally see over everyone” because of her height (nearly 6 feet tall), and she has teammates that she knows will get the job done if she passes it to them.

“What I love about this group is that I know, if I’m being double- and triple-teamed, that my other teammates will step up and shoot the 3s or take it in or dump it back down to me,” Kershner said. “We just work really well. I think that’s what it is. I think just as a team we know how to play with one another, since we have been playing with each other since we were little.”