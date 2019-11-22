CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team's opening salvo was as impressive as it was dominant.
Five players scored at least nine points and stifling defense throughout pushed the Blugolds to an 84-35 victory over Chippewa Falls on Friday evening in the season opener for both teams.
Aquinas put together a 17-0 run early in the contest to take firm control and defensively the Cardinals were held to five field goals and 13 total points in the first half.
"I was happy with our intensity level. That's what we talked about all week," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "You need to be ready to compete at a high level because we're going to have everybody coming after us, and I think Chippewa is a great team. I think Chippewa is winning 20-plus games this year.
"To come in ready to go at their gym, I think that was a big deal for them."
The ball pressure provided by the Blugolds made open looks hard to find for Chippewa Falls (0-1) and when they found them the Cardinals rushed shots.
Senior Lexi Donarski led all scorers with 23 points with sophomore Jacy Weisbrod scoring 16 points including 13 in the second half. Senior Courtney Becker had 15 points, senior Taylor Theusch scored 11 including three 3-pointers and freshman Macy Donarski chipped in with nine points with the Blugolds hitting 10 triples overall in the victory.
"I think our balance makes us really special, and the way we share the ball with each other, it's all a reflection of the kids character and their chemistry," said coach Donarski, whose team has won two straight WIAA Division 4 state championships.
Becker had nine of the points during that early run, a stretch when the Blugolds expanded an early 4-2 lead to 21-2 with 12 minutes, 1 second left in the first half.
"We've got some kids that can make plays offensively, but if we're not getting stops it doesn't matter and we want to play at a really crazy fast pace so that even when they make a shot we're tearing it out of the net and trying to get up and down the floor," coach Donarski said. "It's a fun pace to play, and the kids love it, and they're committed to it."
Caelan Givens scored 11 points for the Cardinals, and Aaliyah McMillan added 10 for a Chippewa Falls team that returns nearly everybody from last year's 18-6 campaign.
"That is a really good team," Chippewa Falls coach Becca Bestul said of Aquinas. "They're very talented and their talent does not drop off. Their young kids, some of their young kids are freshmen, and they're playing out there. That's a very good, very disciplined, very well coached team, so I give them props."
Aquinas returns to action next Friday in the first of two games at a tournament hosted at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. The Blugolds face Eastview (Minn.) on Nov. 29 before squaring off with DeLaSalle on Nov. 30.