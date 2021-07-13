High school girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod commits to Northern Colorado

Aquinas High School girls basketball sharpshooting guard Jacy Weisbrod has committed to play collegiately at the University of Northern Colorado, a Division I program, she announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Weisbrod, who also had a Division I offer from North Dakota State, averaged 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a junior this past season for the Blugolds. She made 99 of her 210 3-point attempts (47.1%) while helping Aquinas advance to the WIAA Division 3 state title game, the team's fifth straight appearance in a state championship game.

Weisbrod showcased her 3-point prowess with an 8-for-11 performance from beyond the arc in the Blugolds' sectional final win before she set D3 state tournament records for 3-pointers made in a single game (seven) and in a tournament (10).

Northern Colorado, which competes in the Big Sky Conference, was 14-12 this past season but is under new direction after third-year head coach Jenny Huth resigned in April; Kristen Mattio was announced as the Bears' new head coach in May. Mattio was previously the head coach at Division II West Texas A&M, where she had a 154-35 record in six seasons.

