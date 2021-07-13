High school girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod commits to Northern Colorado

Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas High School girls basketball sharpshooting guard Jacy Weisbrod has committed to play collegiately at the University of Northern Colorado, a Division I program, she announced on Twitter on Tuesday.
Weisbrod, who also had a Division I offer from North Dakota State, averaged 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a junior this past season for the Blugolds. She made 99 of her 210 3-point attempts (47.1%) while helping Aquinas advance to the WIAA Division 3 state title game, the team's fifth straight appearance in a state championship game.
Weisbrod showcased her 3-point prowess with an 8-for-11 performance from beyond the arc in the Blugolds' sectional final win before she set D3 state tournament records for 3-pointers made in a single game (seven) and in a tournament (10).
Northern Colorado, which competes in the Big Sky Conference, was 14-12 this past season but is under new direction after third-year head coach Jenny Huth resigned in April; Kristen Mattio was announced as the Bears' new head coach in May. Mattio was previously the head coach at Division II West Texas A&M, where she had a 154-35 record in six seasons.
