High school girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas opens season with win

BEAVER DAM — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team opened its season with a 58-43 win over Lakeland on Saturday at the Beaver Dam Invitational.
Senior guard Jacy Weisbrod posted a double-double with a game-high 26 points and 17 rebounds for the Blugolds (1-0). The Northern Colorado commit made six 3-pointers, three in each half.
St. Louis commit Macy Donarski added 19 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
Waupun 71, Prairie du Chien 60
BEAVER DAM — The Blackhawks dropped to 1-1 on the season.