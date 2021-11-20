 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

High school girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas opens season with win

BEAVER DAM — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team opened its season with a 58-43 win over Lakeland on Saturday at the Beaver Dam Invitational.

Senior guard Jacy Weisbrod posted a double-double with a game-high 26 points and 17 rebounds for the Blugolds (1-0). The Northern Colorado commit made six 3-pointers, three in each half.

St. Louis commit Macy Donarski added 19 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

Waupun 71, Prairie du Chien 60

BEAVER DAM — The Blackhawks dropped to 1-1 on the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin seniors reflect on final game at Camp Randall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News