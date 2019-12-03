High school girls basketball: La Crosse Central remains undefeated with win over Wisconsin Rapids

At halftime of Tuesday’s game, Central High School girls basketball coach Quartell Roberson implored Rachel Peterson to demand the ball. Peterson shot just 25 percent in the first half, and Roberson wanted more out of his senior leader as the team looked to build on its three-point advantage over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at the break.
“As a leader, I’m supposed to be able to play both halves to be able to help the team throughout the game,” Peterson said.
So Peterson made up for lost time and scored in a variety of ways — a jumper in the lane, a weaving drive through paint and an easy layup after a high-low.
Peterson scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half and helped provide an offensive spark for Central in its 69-58 win. With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1995.
“I didn’t even know that; I don’t look at those facts,” Roberson said when Central’s historic start was mentioned. “Our goal is to get to 1-0 every day. Every game we play, it’s get to 1-0. In practice, get to 1-0. That means win every possession. That means when you have those one-on-ones, we want to win it.”
Peterson certainly exemplified that in the second half, as did freshman Brittney Mislivecek, who scored a team-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Mislivecek also did most of her damage in the second half, matching Peterson’s total in the period.
Between the two, it seemed that Central always had an answer for what Rapids threw at it.
Rapids sophomore Megan Clary, who scored a game-high 26 points and made four 3-pointers, went on a 6-0 run by herself early in the second half, but Peterson poured in 10 points in the period’s first eight minutes to ensure Central never fell behind.
"(Peterson) is one of the people we're counting on to score," Roberson said. "I thought she did a better job in the second half of demanding the basketball and actually finishing."
Rapids cut Central’s lead to five on a bucket by Alli Martin midway through the half, then Mislivecek took action. The freshman evaded defenders on her way to the rim and knocked down a pair of free throws for a 4-0 run of her own.
Clary answered with a score, but Peterson and Mislivecek combined to shut Rapids' door for good. The two scored back to back before Peterson found Ava Parcher in the left corner for a 3 that put Central up 59-45 with less than six minutes to play. Central led by at least eight for the remainder of the game.
Peterson and Mislivecek’s play in the second half helped Central shrug off a slow start. The two teams combined for just 20 points in the game’s first 10 minutes.
“Some people were a little nervous, and we got a little emotional early on,” Roberson said. “But we were able to settle down and bring it back down to Earth.”
Central seniors Ally Pangier and Ally Athnos added nine and eight points, respectively. Parcher hit two 3s for her six points.
Rapids' Vanessa Vechinski scored 13 points.
Central is back in action when it plays at Aquinas at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
“Going into that game as the underdog, we just want to go in and compete,” Roberson said. “Our goal is still to get to 1-0.”