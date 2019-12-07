High school girls basketball: Logan dominates Winona for best start since 2011-2012

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve worked on shooting a lot this week,” Borsheim said. “So we were trying to get up more jump shots and attacking the lane and finishing.”

And when the Winhawks (0-4) switched to a zone to try and limit those drive-and-kick opportunities, the Rangers displayed good patience and used their size advantage down low. Jenna and Jazzy Davis were both effective in getting to their spots on the block. The two showed solid chemistry and unselfishness when they were in there together. They made the right decisions when it came time to decide whether to pass or take the shot.

“Especially when we are playing smaller teams and Jazzy and Jenny are in there together inside, it’s really hard to guard them both,” Wiedman said. “We just have to let everybody know, hey get them a touch. It doesn’t mean they are going to shoot every time, but just give them a touch, because it’s going to change the game.

“It’s going to open up the other Davis or a guard, so it’s really important to make sure when we have the size advantage that we use it.”

Borsheim had a game-high 18 points followed by Jenna Davis (15) and Ally Geszvain (10) while Jazzy Davis finished with seven with Jojo Davis and Ally Erickson each adding six points.