High school girls basketball: Melrose-Mindoro runs past Bangor

The Cardinals weren't shy about trying to score inside, but Byom spent the night swatting away shots and pulling down errant ones to try and get the Mustangs in transition.

"Karsen is a fabulous basketball player," Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson said. "We wanted to challenge her in the post, but that also has to be a focus of ours in every game."

The 6-foot-2 Byom is a big reason for that. She positioned herself well consistently in the paint, and that made it tough for anyone else to get rebounds and for any Bangor player to get off a clean shot.

"She's 6-2," said Herzberg, who has scored 975 points during her four-year career. "That's what we need from her."

Herzberg scored six points as Melrose-Mindoro built a 9-0 lead. The Mustangs pushed the ball up the floor when they could and extended the lead before Bangor fought back.

The Cardinals didn't score until a Haley Jones 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first half and were later within 18-13 after another basket by Jones, but the Mustangs stormed back.

Melrose-Mindoro ended the first half with a 20-5 run for a 38-18 lead and kept the advantage in the 20s for the majority of the second half.

