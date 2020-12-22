High school girls basketball: Onalaska Luther ends Bangor winning streak

“She’s grown into that role. She’s a three-year varsity player, she’s worked her tail off in the offseason, and she’s working through some ankle injuries,” Svendsen said. “She’s one that we’re going to rely on.”

Koenig had hit two of Luther’s eight second-half 3-pointers, and took advantage of an aggressive closeout by the Cardinals to get a closer look at the basket.

“I had a feeling they would come out and close out on the shot, and I thought it was the perfect opportunity to drive,” said Koenig, who finished with eight points. “I thought it would be open and it was.”

All five Luther starters connected from deep in the second half, as Koenig, senior Cassie Warren and junior Brianna Zenke each hit two, while Matzke and junior Audrey Zittel each made one.

“When you work on it, it’s not a surprise when they go in,” Svendsen said. “The 3-point shot is one of those shots that you kind of have to ride them. Our kids know they can make them, they stayed true to that, and they knocked them down.”

After taking the lead, the Knights forced Bangor into a long possession before securing a late rebound and surviving a desperation attempt at the buzzer to seal the win.