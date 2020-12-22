High school girls basketball: Onalaska Luther ends Bangor winning streak

ONALASKA — After coming back largely via the 3-pointer, a floater in the lane by Onalaska Luther High School junior Rachel Koenig completed the job.
Koenig's basket, which came with 47 seconds remaining on the clock, did many things for the Knights.
Most importantly, it gave them a 42-40 victory over Bangor. Additionally, it gave the program its 500th victory and brought an end to a 27-game winning streak for the Cardinals (3-1), who qualified for last season's WIAA Division 5 state tournament.
Luther (2-3) trailed 29-18 with 8:42 to play, thanks in part to an 0-for-10 start from 3-point range. But the Knights hit five 3-pointers over the next four minutes to pull within 36-35.
“In today’s game, it’s the momentum swinger,” Knights coach Ryan Svendsen said. “Momentum is such a big thing this year, especially without the crowds being here, and when they dropped, we got a little bit of life, our defense picked up, and we got back in the game.”
A 3-pointer by sophomore Hannah Matzke gave Luther a 40-39 lead with 1:45 to play, and Bangor tied the game on a free throw by senior Megan Miedema with 1:25 left. That set up Koenig's big possession, which ended up with her nailing a jump shot just inside the free-throw line.
Svendsen said that the ball being in Koenig’s hands with a chance to make a play was no accident.
“She’s grown into that role. She’s a three-year varsity player, she’s worked her tail off in the offseason, and she’s working through some ankle injuries,” Svendsen said. “She’s one that we’re going to rely on.”
Koenig had hit two of Luther’s eight second-half 3-pointers, and took advantage of an aggressive closeout by the Cardinals to get a closer look at the basket.
“I had a feeling they would come out and close out on the shot, and I thought it was the perfect opportunity to drive,” said Koenig, who finished with eight points. “I thought it would be open and it was.”
All five Luther starters connected from deep in the second half, as Koenig, senior Cassie Warren and junior Brianna Zenke each hit two, while Matzke and junior Audrey Zittel each made one.
“When you work on it, it’s not a surprise when they go in,” Svendsen said. “The 3-point shot is one of those shots that you kind of have to ride them. Our kids know they can make them, they stayed true to that, and they knocked them down.”
After taking the lead, the Knights forced Bangor into a long possession before securing a late rebound and surviving a desperation attempt at the buzzer to seal the win.
Despite trailing by double figures in the second half, Svendsen credited his team with still being able to take the game one play at a time and continued that poise down the stretch.
“The benefit there is that there is still time left in the game,” Svendsen said. “At that point, it’s still one possession at a time. You play every game, every practice like it’s one possession, and when you do that, good things happen and it comes back to you.”
Warren led the Knights with 12 points, while Koenig had eight and Zenke six. Senior Haley Jones paced Bangor with 11 points, while junior Aliyah Langrehr added eight.
The jubilation was evident on the Luther sideline and that continued throughout the hallways and into the locker room is something that Svendsen hopes to see more of as the season progresses.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that are new to varsity and new to their roles,” he said. “Seeing wins and seeing success manifest itself is big, and it’s going to help us going forward.”