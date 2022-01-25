High school girls basketball: Onalaska Luther hands West Salem its first Coulee loss

ONALASKA — Ryan Svendsen felt that if his Onalaska Luther High School girls basketball team could hit a few shots early, it could provide the boost the Knights needed to earn a significant win on Tuesday night.

That's exactly what happened.

Junior Hannah Matzke finished twice in the lane and senior Brianna Zenke made a pair of 3-pointers from near the top of the key in the opening minutes.

And the shots kept falling for Luther — particularly from beyond the arc.

Senior Sarah Yonkovich knocked down a triple from the left corner, then Matzke followed from the same spot. Freshman Allie Zittel also connected from the left corner, then senior Audrey Zittel hit from the right corner.

The Knights made six 3-pointers in the first half as they built a 14-point lead, which was large enough for them to withstand West Salem's pressure in the second half for a 56-41 Coulee Conference victory.

The win avenged Luther's 54-38 loss to the Panthers on Dec. 3 and gave West Salem (14-3, 7-1) its first conference loss in the process.

"We had that (eight)-game winning streak ... then we lost a couple. But this really is going to get us going again and bring our confidence back up after a little dip," Zenke said. "It's just going to push us, and people are going to have to look out for us now because we just beat the No. 1 team in our conference."

Zenke played an important role in that, scoring a game-high 18 points — including 13 in the first half — to go with seven steals and six rebounds.

"That was very key because it made us confident in ourselves," Zenke said of making shots early. "... Once you hit something, you're like, 'I might be on. Keep shooting. What do you have to lose?' In a game like this, you just shoot when you're open, knock them down."

Zenke and Matzke — the latter of whom finished with 15 points — combined to give Luther (11-5, 5-2) a 10-2 lead less than three minutes into the game. Zenke also halted a Panthers run with a steal and layup before Yonkovich and Matzke hit their 3-pointers to put the Knights in front 19-11 with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half.

"We played together," Matzke said of the difference between Tuesday's win and her team's earlier loss to West Salem. "We played like a huge, big family, and we felt it before the game. Our energy was totally different, and just playing at home, it's a totally different atmosphere."

Zenke and Matzke had Luther's next five points, but Panthers freshman Megan Johnson — who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds — helped cut West Salem's deficit to 24-20 with 3:28 left in the first half.

The Knights, though, closed the half on a 10-0 run, sparked by the 3-pointers from the Zittels.

"To get some of those (3s) to drop, it really gives you a cushion that you need because they're just so stinking good and deep that you just need to make some plays," Svendsen said.

In all, Luther made seven of its 19 3-point attempts, while the Panthers were just 1-of-20 from beyond the arc.

"You shoot 10 or 15% from the 3-point line, you're not going to beat too many good teams," said Matt Quick, whose team was held to its lowest scoring output of the season.

"We did a couple of good things to protect the rim the first time (we met this season), but we lost the shooters," Svendsen said. "And tonight, we really tried to focus on protecting the shooters on top of taking the lane stuff away. And again, the girls just did a phenomenal job of just making it happen."

The Knights mixed in a zone defense well to keep West Salem off balance, but the Panthers were able to put together a few runs in the second half by upping their own defensive pressure. They pulled within 47-35 late in the game after junior Anna McConkey — who had a team-high 15 points — finished in transition and within 52-41 with less than two minutes to play when senior Taneea Henderson put back an offensive rebound.

But Luther was able to maintain a double-digit lead as it closed out its win.

The Knights will look to build on the victory when they host La Crescent-Hokah on Friday, while the Panthers will look to bounce back against Bangor on Saturday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

