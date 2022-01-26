High school girls basketball roundup: Prairie du Chien comes back to beat La Crosse Aquinas

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team, ranked third in Division 3, came back in the second half to beat Aquinas, ranked second in Division 4, 64-53 in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday night.

Senior Lily Krahn, a University of Wisconsin commit, scored 10 of her team-high 17 points in the second half for the Blackhawks (16-1) in their 15th straight win. Senior Allison Albee also scored 10 second-half points and finished with 16 for Prairie du Chien, which trailed 26-22 at halftime.

Junior Ashlyn Knapp added nine of her 11 in the second half and made all six of her free throws for the Blackhawks.

The Blugolds (13-3) were led by senior Jacy Weisbrod’s 26 points. The Northern Colorado commit made six 3-pointers and hit four of them on her way to 14 second-half points and led the team with six rebounds.

Junior Shea Bahr added 14 points and junior Macy Donarski six points — all in the second half — to go with six assists and four steals.

MVC

Onalaska 48, Holmen 38

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (10-9, 4-4) extended their winning streak to four games and won for the fifth time in their past six by salvaging a regular-season split with the Vikings (5-14, 3-5).

Sophomore Sidney Fillbach scored 17 points to lead Onalaska, which also received nine points from Emma Breidenbach.

Holmen was led by sophomore Olivia Schneider’s 11 points and Danika Rebhahn’s eight.

Sparta 47, Logan 38

SPARTA — Evelyn Tripp and Abby Schell each scored 10 points for the Spartans (8-9, 2-5), who won their second game in a row.

Sparta also received nine points from Malory Russ and eight from Emma Blackdeer — she made two 3-pointers — in a balanced offensive performance.

The Rangers (7-9, 1-4) were led by Ashley Janisch’s 12 points and Aaliyah Hamilton’s 10 and trailed 26-18 by halftime.

Coulee

Westby 53, Arcadia 44

ARCADIA — The Norsemen (10-6, 3-4) handed the Raiders (3-14, 3-4) their 10th straight loss.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 62, Alma/Pepin 24

BLAIR — Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 29 points for the Wildcats, who led 37-9 at the half and ran their winning streak to seven games.

Steien is averaging 27.9 points per game and has scored at least 25 points in 10 games.

Abby Thompson also filled the stat sheet for Blair-Taylor (14-1, 6-0), posting 14 points, eight steals and five assists.

Melrose-Mindoro 53, Eau Claire Immanuel 45

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Mustangs (7-10, 3-3) evened their conference record by outsourcing Immanuel by 10 points in the second half.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 77, De Soto 29

DE SOTO — The Pirates (6-10) had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Three Rivers

P-E-M 63, Caledonia 47

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Warriors fell to 12-7 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0