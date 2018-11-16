On a scale of 1 to 10, Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski gave himself a 10 as it pertained to his nerves concerning his team's defense before Friday night's season opener against Chippewa Falls.
Yet, the Blugolds held the Cardinals quiet in the first half en route to an 82-45 win in front of about 300 people at Reinhart Athletic Center.
Aquinas, the defending state champion in Division 4 and winner of 45 straight regular-season games, held Chippewa Falls — a Division 1 school — to 14 points in the first half and started the game with a 10-0 run.
“In the past, I’ve been really subtle about defense, because that’s always what we did,” Donarski said. “It’s a little bit of a flip-flop. We’re pretty darn good on the offensive side, because we have kids that are versatile. But, I didn’t see it on the defensive end.”
However, Donarski likes this group for its effort put forth.
“I also know that we have a group of hard-working kids that want the success in this program up until now,” Donarski added. “I’m thankful they want to carry that culture on and build this long-term.”
For example, the Blugolds used a half-court trap defense, but Donarski wasn’t sure how it was going to work.
“You can tell we have conditioning work to do,” Donarski said. “The kids are logging more minutes, and truthfully they love it, but they need to be ready to take those minutes. We’re going to have to stay with it all year long to make sure we’re ready.”
Donarski was right. The Blugolds do have the pieces — and showed it on Friday — to have explosive games.
Junior guard Taylor Theusch hit five 3-pointers in the second half to lead the Blugolds with 22 points.
Theusch outscored both Division I prospects on her team. Iowa State recruit and junior point guard Lexi Donarski had a 20-point game while Drake University recruit and junior Courtney Becker put up 14 points.
The Blugolds jumped out to a 25-7 lead in the first 10 minutes, 26 seconds of the game.
“We created a really fast tempo,” Lexi Donarski said. “When we get stops, we convert them to points on our side.”
Jacy Weisbrod, a freshman, scored nine points in her Blugolds debut.
Meanwhile, Cardinals coach Becca Bestul realizes how a game like this — even against a team three divisions lower — can be useful down the road.
“They’re a state champion. I don’t care how big or small the school is. It’s good for our girls to see that and recognize that we’re not there yet. We’ll get there. We’re capable of that. We chip away every day at practice.”
Despite having 45 points, Chippewa Falls had three players who scored in double figures.
Junior Alexis Zenner led with 12 points. Aaliyah McMillan and Caelan Givens each had 10.