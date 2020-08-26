High school girls golf: Arcadia wins Coulee meet

-
VIROQUA — Hallie Tulip's 7-over-par 43 was the low score and led the way for the Arcadia High School team to win a Coulee Conference girls golf meet at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Wednesday.
Tulip, a junior, finished two shots ahead of teammate sophomore Whitney Sonsalla and G-E-T junior Emily Nelson, who tied for second place at 45.
The Raiders shot a team score of 189, which beat runner-up G-E-T's 193 and third-place Black River Falls' 208.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
