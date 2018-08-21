Aquinas High School’s Annie Balduzzi doesn’t want to think about qualifying for the WIAA state golf tournament.
Not right now, anyway.
Balduzzi, who was sixth at last year’s WIAA Division 2 state meet and shot a 75 on Tuesday at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen, will continue her senior season at a MVC meet Thursday at Coulee Golf Bowl.
“I’m going to take it one match at a time, and see how it plays out,” Balduzzi said. “I definitely want to get back and everything; I expect that out of myself. I don’t want to put that pressure on me to try to do that well.”
Instead of focusing on the big prize, Balduzzi wants an MVC championship — something she hasn’t won in her Aquinas career. Yet, that is.
Balduzzi, who won back-to-back MVC meets last season, was the conference runner-up in 2017 behind Onalaska’s Erin Erickson. Balduzzi scored 96½ points last season, five points behind Erickson.
This season, the senior standout hopes her two new clubs will bring her even more success during the conference season.
Balduzzi traded out her worn-out putter and driver for upgraded versions. This year, Balduzzi is using a Taylor Made Spider Tour putter.
Why the new putter?
“I think with this new putter I can aim it a lot better,” Balduzzi said. “I’m working on reading greens. This putter keeps my putting more accurate. I can tell if my reading is on or if it’s just the way I’m putting.”
Because the new putter is heavier, Balduzzi can balance her weight distribution more when on the green.
“Her main objective and goals this year is to make her putts,” Aquinas coach Andy Foley said. “Make the easy putts. She wants to become far more accurate with her putts. Her putting game has always been the weakest part of her game.”
Off the tee, Balduzzi says she’s finding the 230-yard mark.
Meanwhile, the defending Division 2 state champion Blugolds are going to look much different this season.
Balduzzi is leading a team that includes returning senior Carolyn Swift, but that’s the lone experienced player as a quartet of new golfers fill out the roster. The four new members of the team — Mary Riley, a freshman, and sophomores Molly Merfeld, Rachel Mertes and Payton Kudron — are all learning the game from Foley, Balduzzi and Swift.
“We expect the girls to improve and make progress every single day,” Foley said. “In this sport, you’re not going to see dramatic improvement or progress in a day. It takes as early as two weeks or until the end of the season until you see some progress. As a team, we want to get better. Where that takes us until the end of the season, we’ll play with the cards that we’re dealt.”
Foley said he’s surprised he has a six-person roster, and it took a lot of “begging” from the two returners to get those four out on the golf course.
Balduzzi is a three-sport athlete, and spent most of last school year asking fellow Blugolds to give golf a try.
“We didn’t know for sure if they would actually show up (to the first day of practice),” Balduzzi said. “Carolyn and I were excited that it wouldn’t be us two. It’s nice to have other teammates to spend time with.”
Having inexperienced teammates has forced Balduzzi to become a more vocal leader.
“I love leading the team,” Balduzzi said. “It’s been so fun. I love giving them as many tips as I possibly can. I definitely see (myself) more outgoing, because I need to. That’s helped me a lot. It’s been fun to lead a team and show them the ropes. They’ve all stayed positive, which is awesome.They all like are working hard to improve.”