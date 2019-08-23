The Tomah High School girls golf team will look much younger than a majority of their competitors this year.
That’s because two of the team’s top six golfers are freshmen, and another two are just sophomores. Head coach Tonya Gnewikow isn’t worried about the youth of the team, though, as those players have already shown her what they are capable of doing on the course.
The Timberwolves’ No. 1 golfer, sophomore Sophie Pokela, shot an even par-72 at the Tomah Tune-Up tournament earlier this week at Hiawatha Golf Course. The team won the tournament with a 329, which tied the program record set in 2012.
Freshman Brin Neumann, who fills in the No. 2 slot, finished fourth at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Wednesday with a 9-over-par 80. The team won that tournament, too, with a 340, which was 14 strokes ahead of second place Green Bay Preble.
“I think these younger girls are like an eye-opener, because they show you don’t have to be a senior in order to grab those top varsity spots,” she said. “It goes to show that the time they have put in with youth camps and the Wisconsin Junior PGA during the summer has really given them a huge jump start to earning their spot on the varsity roster already.”
Gnewikow has been with the program for 15 years, and this season is the first time she’ll be welcoming eight freshmen to her team. The amount of productivity from the young talent is refreshing for the seasoned coach, who knows that her team’s hard work has — and will continue to — pay off.
Tomah’s roster shows a bit of experience with No. 3 golfer Sarah Peterson, who is one of the team’s two seniors. Peterson has been on the team all four years of high school and has a consistent scorer through her career, according to Gnewikow. Last season Peterson had a 9-hole average of 48. And although she never shot an extremely low score, her scores have never ballooned either.
Gnewikow hopes that this year’s team can carry its early success throughout the season to accomplish one of the goals that has been four years in the making — recapturing the MVC title.
The Timberwolves claimed the conference title for four straight years beginning in 2012 and ending in 2015. Since then, Onalaska has worn the conference crown each year.
Both teams have been competitive throughout the years, and the 2019 season will be no different than the rest.
“We were able to hold the MVC conference championship for four years in a row, and now Onalaska has taken it back for the last four. So now, we’re hoping to reclaim that,” Gnewikow said. “It’s a goal we’ve set for the last couple years as well, and the girls are seeing that it's definitely an achievable one now.”