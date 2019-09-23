VIROQUA — Throughout the season, the Tomah High School girls golf team established itself as the favorite to win its first MVC title since 2015.
On Monday, the Timberwolves made it official.
Led by sophomore Sophie Pokela, the Timberwolves finished with a team score of 372 on Monday to clinch the MVC title at Viroqua Hills.
Pokela was also the season’s individual champion. She finished in the top five in six of the seven MVC meets including one win. Onalaska’s Amber Nguyen and Allison Balduzzi were second and third, respectively, while Tomah’s Brin Neumann, Amelia Zingler, Sarah Peterson, and Jayda Zhu rounded out the top seven.
Balduzzi earned medalist honors on Monday with a 14-over (86) followed by Pokela (87), Neumann (88), and Peterson (93). Neumann tallied the best score on the back 9 with a 5-over par 40.
All six Tomah golfers finished in the top 12, as the Timberwolves shot a 372, which was six strokes better than Onalaska (378).
Outside of Balduzzi, three other Onalaska golfers were in the top 12. Junior Nguyen finished fifth with a 94 while fellow junior Malia McGarry placed seventh.