High school girls hockey: Kiya Bronston is a leader for Onalaska co-op

“Where we’ve seen a great deal of improvement on is the work ethic that she brings to practices. She’s become much more conscientious of what it takes to perform well in a game,” Thorn said. “She now is realizing that it also is important to bring that to practice, as well.”

Thorn said that’s a sign of Bronston’s maturity, something he also saw before the season began.

“When we sat down and talked (about) this year, I didn’t see her goal production decreasing at all. But she really wanted to focus on playing more of a team game,” Thorn said. “She wanted to make sure that she was also assisting and increasing her number of assists.”

Bronston already has 21 assists, surpassing her freshman season total and establishing her as an all-around threat, which in turn opens things up for her teammates.

“I look at Kiya, and I see her following in the mold of Kaley Manglitz last year,” Thorn said. “They were linemates together. She let a lot of her leadership on the ice do the talking.”

Thorn hopes his team will be playing its best hockey come February and can make a postseason run as it did last season, when the Hilltoppers nearly made the state tournament but fell to the Sun Prairie co-op 5-4 in overtime in the sectional title game.

Bronston is sure to play an important role in that.

