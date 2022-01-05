High school girls roundup: Weisbrod, Donarski lead La Crosse Aquinas basketball past Sparta

Another big night for Jacy Weisbrod and Macy Donarski at the Reinhart Athletic Complex led to another victory for the Aquinas High School girls basketball team on Tuesday.

The duo combined for 53 points with Weisbrod pouring in a game-high 32 as the Blugolds beat Sparta 69-38.

Aquinas had a 46-20 lead by halftime and went on to beat Sparta for the 21st time in a row. The Blugolds (9-2, 4-0) also won their 70th straight MVC game.

Weisbrod, a senior, made six 3-pointers, scored 25 points in the first half and finished with 11 rebounds. She averages 25 points per game.

Donarski, a junior, added 21 points — 11 in the first half, 10 in the second — and 13 of her team’s 24 steals to go with six assists. Sparta was led by eight-point performances from Evelyn Tripp and Nadia Laufenberg.

Central 62, Holmen 54

Brittney Mislivecek scored a game-high 30 points for the RiverHawks (7-5, 3-1), who have won four of their last five.

Central, which plays at Logan on Thursday, also got 13 points from Lily Wehrs.

Marissa Baker scored 18 points to lead the Vikings (4-8, 2-3), who have lost four of their last five.

Tomah 77, Logan 53

TOMAH — Katie Krause scored a game-high 18 points for the Timberwolves, who have won two in a row and three of their last four.

Olivia Wall added 13 points for Tomah (4-7, 2-2), which led 33-22 at the half, while Ava Harmel and Aubrey King had 12 apiece.

Aaliyah Hamilton had 15 points to pace the Rangers (5-4, 0-2), and Tayah Goodman added 10.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 72, Brookwood 34

BANGOR — The Cardinals (11-0, 4-0) kept their unbeaten season going by blasting the Falcons (2-9, 1-4) and opening up a 21-point lead by halftime.

Bangor scored 40 points in the first half and was led by junior Nora Tucker’s 17 points. Tucker made two of the Cardinals’ five 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first half.

Freshman Anna Fronk had 12 points and senior Aliyah Langrehr 11 for second-place Bangor, which sits a half-game behind conference-leading Royall (10-1, 5-0). The Cardinals host the Panthers on Friday.

Wonewoc-Center 45, Cashton 30

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Eagles (5-8, 2-3) lost their fourth in a row.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 61, Dover-Eyota 53

CALEDONIA — Alexis Schroeder made two 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Warriors (6-5, 3-2).

Paige Klug added 11 points and Sadie Treptow 10 for Caledonia, which held a 33-20 lead at halftime.

Nonconference

Prairie du Chien 62, West Salem 48

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Panthers (11-2) lost their second straight game when University of Wisconsin recruit Lily Krahn scored 24 points.

The Blackhawks (9-1) won their eighth straight game. Krahn made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the second half to pull away from a 28-25 halftime lead. They held West Salem seniors Taneea Henderson and Ella Jordan to a combined eight points.

Junior Anna McConkey scored a team-high 20 points, and freshman Megan Johnson added 12 for the Panthers.

Eau Claire North 46, Onalaska 35

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (5-7) made just 26% of their shots in a loss to the Huskies (6-5).

Sophomore Sydney Fillbach scored 12 points to lead Onalaska, while sophomore teammate Anna Skemp added 11. The Hilltoppers were held to 13 points in the first half.

C-FC 66, Arcadia 36

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Autumn Passehl and Casidi Pehler scored 10 points apiece for the Raiders, who lost their fourth straight and dropped to 3-8.

Westby 52, Houston 39

HOUSTON, Minn. — The Norsemen, who led 31-23 at the half, won their second in a row and improved to 7-5.

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Viroqua 16

WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their fifth in a row and fell to 2-9.

De Soto 58, Coulee Christian 33

DE SOTO — The Pirates won for the second time in three games and improved to 2-7.

Coulee Christian fell to 0-4.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 7, Baraboo 0

ONALASKA — Lydia Walz had two goals and two assists, while McKenna LaFleur had one goal and three assists for the Hilltoppers (8-4).

MaKenna Olson, Tessa Deal, Adeline Lee and Jaden Hammes also had goals for the Onalaska co-op, which has won four in a row and seven of its last eight.

Black River Falls co-op 6, Medford 1

MEDFORD, Wis. — Zowie Hunter scored four goals to power the Tigers (6-8) to their second straight win.

Lexie Hagen added two goals for the Black River Falls co-op, which led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 after the second.

