High school girls soccer: Ploessl and Kinder score, but Holmen falls at Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Isabel Ploessl and Lola Kinder each found the net for the Holmen High School girls soccer team on Saturday morning, but the Vikings fell 3-2 at nonconference foe Chippewa Falls.

Ploessl scored at 11 minutes, 18 seconds on a penalty kick to tie the game at one. Kinder added her goal in the second half at the 63:19 mark to pull her team within a goal at 3-2. Holmen had opportunities in the final minutes to even the score but couldn’t get the equalizing goal to land.

“I feel that we played well,” Holmen coach Lori Bembnister said. “I think we dominated our second half.”

Chippewa Falls junior forward Haley Mason was a handful for the Vikings defense, netting all three goals for the Cardinals with two in the first half before adding her third at the 58:04 to extend the advantage to 3-1. Mason’s first goal came 7:15 into the game as she worked her way through the Holmen defense before finishing to stake Chippewa Falls to an early advantage.

But the lead wouldn’t last long as the Cardinals had a call in the box that set Ploessl up with a penalty kick, which she blasted home to even the game.