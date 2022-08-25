High school girls sports roundup: Central, Westby volleyball teams dominate Great River Sprawl tournament

ONALASKA — The Central High School volleyball team won seven of its eight matches in the two-day tournament to take home the bronze division title of the Great River Sprawl tournament at the Omni Center on Thursday.

After a 4-1 day on Wednesday, the RiverHawks won their final three matches to close out the invitational. Despite dropping the first set to Bangor, Central came back to win 22-25, 25-15, 15-8, and the RiverHawks won against Green Bay Preble 25-18, 25-12.

Aliyah Schieldt led the team with 19 kills, and Alyssa Brickson had 15 kills and 10 blocks. Avery Veenendall dished out 53 assists and recorded her 1,000th career assist in Wednesday’s win over Ashland. Veenendall also had 10 aces and 21 digs, while Laurel Erickson led the RiverHawks with 33 digs.

Westby went a perfect 8-0 at the tournament with three wins on the final day.

The Norsemen swept Onalaska 25-19, 25-13 and Ladysmith 25-16, 25-19, and outdueled Baldwin-Woodville in three sets 21-25, 25-11, 15-11.

Onalaska Luther Triangle

La Farge 2, Luther 1

La Farge 2, Cashton 1

Cashton 2, Luther 1

ONALASKA -- After each lost to La Farge, Cashton and Onalaska Luther met in the final match of the triangular with Cashton coming out victorious 25-15, 22-25, 15-9.

La Farge beat Luther after dropping their first set 25-20. The team recovered to win the second set 25-23 and the tiebreaker 15-10. Against Cashton, La Farge dropped the first set (25-17) before winning the next two.

Cashton’s next contest is a road match Wednesday against conference rival Bangor. Luther opens their conference schedule on Tuesday when it visits West Salem.

Friendship Tournament

Ripon 2, Aquinas 0

Waunakee 2, Aquinas 0

Aquinas 2, Rhinelander 0

Aquinas 2, Prairie du Chien 0

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Blugolds bounced back from two defeats in the first round of pool play to sweep both matches in the second round.

Aquinas fell to Ripon 22-25, 27-29 and Waunakee 17-25, 16-25. In the second round of pool play, the Blugolds topped Rhinelander 25-16, 25-18 and Prairie du Chien 25-10, 25-21.

Melrose-Mindoro Quadrangular

Melrose-Mindoro 2, Greenwood 0

Melrose-Mindoro 2, De Soto 0

Melrose-Mindoro 2, Whitehall 1

Whitehall 2, De Soto 0

De Soto 2, Greenwood 1

MELROSE – The Mustangs won all three matches at their home quadrangular, while DeSoto salvaged a win in its final match.

Melrose-Mindoro (3-0) beat Greenwood 26-24, 25-17, De Soto 25-16, 25-21 and Whitehall 25-11, 10-25, 16-14.

The Pirates dropped their first two matches, falling to Whitehall 25-7, 25-17, but De Soto outlasted Greenwood 22-25, 25-19, 15-9 to finish 1-2 on the day.

The Mustangs are back in action on Saturday at the Black River Falls tournament with matches scheduled against Logan and Westby.

GIRLS TENNIS

Green Bay Preble Invitational

New Richmond 7, Central 0

Notre Dame Academy 7, Central 0

Bay Port 5, Central 0

GREEN BAY — The RiverHawks dropped three matches at Preble High School’s invitational.

Central failed to win a set in either of the first two matches. Sienna Torgerud fell to Notre Dame Academy’s Lucy Lawton 6-1, 6-4 and New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Odessa Barreyro and Katie Johnson lost 6-4, 6-1 to Notre Dame and 6-2, 6-2 to New Richmond.

Allie Schlicht came the closest to claiming a set for the RiverHawks, forcing a tiebreak in the first set against New Richmond’s Ava Olson at No. 3 singles, but Schlicht ultimately was defeated 7-6, 6-0.

In the match against Bay Port, Torgerud swept Alyssa Heckmann 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and the RiverHawks also won at No. 1 doubles, with Johnson and Barreyro winning in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

Allie Brosteau won the first set at No. 2 singles against Bay Port, but Allison Culp came back to win 2-6, 7-5, 10-5.