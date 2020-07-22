High school girls tennis: Despite being one of the safest sports to play during a pandemic, tennis still faces obstacles to fall season

If it came down to it, Holman said he is open to changing the Red Raiders’ schedule and only playing area schools.

“Playing against each other is better than not playing at all,” he said.

Onalaska coach Kurt Gutknecht has implemented some USTA guidelines for the lessons he teaches for the Onalaska Parks and Recreation Department, including spraying balls with disinfectant, and noted that tournaments being held in the United States have required players to only serve and touch their own marked balls.

“I think it could be done that way,” Gutknecht said. “It’s just a matter of making sure everybody abides by the protocols and doesn’t make light of the seriousness of the virus.”

Transportation for matches would also be tricky, though Holman feels teams should be able to spread themselves out on buses. Perhaps the biggest hurdle for tennis is out of its control: the fate of high-contact sports, such as football.

“Cross country and tennis and golf would be a lot easier to run than the other sports,” Gutknecht said. “Would they allow those sports to participate if the other one’s don’t? I don’t know.”

“I kind of have a gut feeling that it’s going to be all or none,” Holman said.