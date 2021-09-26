 Skip to main content
GIRLS TENNIS

High school girls tennis: La Crosse Central takes dual title to conference

September 14: Central vs Holmen

Holmen's Haley Radtke is part of a No. 1 doubles team with Chloe Lichucki, and the duo is 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference going into Monday's MVC meet.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The WIAA tournament season is just around the corner — girls golf regionals begin Wednesday — but there are conference champions to crown first.

It started last week with West Salem winning the Coulee Conference championship in girls tennis and continued with Tomah and Arcadia/Independence claiming season titles in MVC and Coulee girls golf.

Up next is MVC girls tennis, and that takes place Monday at the Green Island Tennis Courts. It's where Central will try to follow up a 6-0 run through the regular season with enough singles and doubles points to win the season championship.

The RiverHawks essentially won the dual title with a 4-3 victory over second-place Holmen on Sept. 14. The dual was filled with big matchups that could be seen again Monday with championships on the line.

Aquinas sophomore Danica Silcox has been dominant this fall and lost just seven games in eight matches against local opponents at No. 1 singles. She swept her way through the conference with Tomah's Cadence Thomson (15-3) and Central's Sienna Torgerud (11-12) giving her the closest matches in 6-1, 6-1 losses.

Silcox was a WIAA Division 2 state qualifier as a freshman and lost in the second round. She has her eyes set in a return to Madison but will first try to win in her first chance at a conference title.

Central's power is its doubles teams, and Maggie and Sophie Hannum lead the way there with a 19-6 record at No. 2. Junior Allie Schlicht brings with her a 19-4 record at No. 4 singles.

Holmen, which will have Natalie Stitt (10-3) entered in that No. 1 singles fray as well, enters with a couple of undefeated singles players and a doubles team with high hopes.

Isabel Ploessl is 11-0 overall and went 6-0 in the conference at No. 2 singles, and Delaney Gelder matched that performance while playing at No. 3. The No. 1 doubles team of Haley Radtke and Chloe Lichucki is 10-1 and also won all six of its conference matches, including a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Central's Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson (16-9).

Logan's top entries will be Tatyana Roberts (11-4) at No. 2 singles, Lauren Jarrett and Norah Hofland (12-5) at No. 1 doubles, and Sydney Roswall (11-7) at No. 1 singles.

Tomah will have Thomson battling to win at No. 1 singles and another contender in Sabin Steinhoff (11-4) at No. 3 singles. Steinhoff's only conference loss was a 7-6 (5), 6-0 match to Gelder.

Sparta's No. 2 doubles team of Alana Clark and Kate Gilbertson won four of six conference matches and has been playing its best tennis at the right time.

GIRLS TENNIS

WHAT: MVC meet at Green Island Tennis Courts

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday

FINAL DUAL STANDINGS: Central 6-0, Holmen 5-1, Logan 3-3, Onalaska 3-3, Tomah 3-3, Sparta 1-5, Aquinas 0-6.

