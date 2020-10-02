High school girls tennis: Onalaska Luther has sights set on another deep postseason run

“We’re looking at Cassie and Sarah together (at doubles),” Ross said. “When they go (Nos.) 1 and 2 (singles), neither one is a dominant 1. But they’re real close, so you have a dominant 2. Or you put those two together, they’re a real solid 1 doubles team.”

In addition to Hoffe and Warren, who are 4-0 at doubles, pairs of Kutz/Larson (4-3) and Bolstad/Jada Wahl (8-4) have played at No. 1 doubles. When Hoffe and Warren do play doubles, Ross has put Yehle, who is in her first year at the varsity level, at No. 1 singles.

“She did a lot of work in the offseason, and it really shows,” Hoffe said of Yehle, who is 10-3 at singles. “We’re really grateful for that so that Cassie and I can actually have the opportunity to play doubles. Even as the season goes, she just keeps getting better and more consistent.”

The Knights will compete at the Altoona subsectional on Monday, but Ross is still mulling how he wants to craft the postseason lineup as the team has had success with each variation.

A match against Watertown Luther Prep on Saturday should help provide some clarity, and the team hopes it can replicate last year’s run starting next week.

“Being able to qualify for team state last year (puts) a huge expectation for this year now — that maybe that could be a possibility again of going or at least fighting to see if we can go,” Warren said. “It definitely raises the bar for this year.”

