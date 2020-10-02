High school girls tennis: Onalaska Luther has sights set on another deep postseason run

ONALASKA — The years pass and the players change, but the expectations of Mark Ross never waver.
That’s part of what comes with the territory when your team has won 61 straight Coulee Conference dual matches and 15 straight conference titles, as the Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team has.
“It’s obviously not easy. And I think each year, there’s more and more pressure,” said Ross, the Knights’ coach. “... It starts with the kids. We get a good set of kids coming in, and then it’s really from what they hand down from year to year.”
“It’s been a huge privilege to be able to play for Luther the past few years because of the dynasty we’ve made here,” added senior Cassie Warren. “It’s a fun time and we put a lot of work into this program, so it’s good to see results coming out.”
Last season, those results reached new heights: Luther qualified for the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament for the first time in program history. And with this year’s postseason just around the corner, the Knights hope to make another run despite graduating six seniors from that historic team.
But that’s what has made Luther so potent for so long — the ability to fill slots and keep marching on. This year has been no different.
The Knights are 9-2 in duals with their only losses — both 4-3 — coming to nonconference foes Altoona and Aquinas, the latter of which came without senior Sarah Hoffe, who frequently plays at No. 1 singles.
“We did lose a lot of good players last year, so a lot of younger kids — sophomores and juniors — really stepped up this year,” Warren said. “... I expected just that from our team.”
Among those playing bigger roles are juniors Emily Yehle, Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl, but leading the newcomers are Hoffe and Warren.
Support Local Journalism
Hoffe and Warren played at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, throughout last season and at the state tournament, which gave them — and fellow seniors and doubles partners Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson — valuable experience.
“We competed against a really hard team (in the) first round, so that was an amazing experience and it made a lot of us better as players,” Warren said.
That growth only continued this offseason. Warren said simply having another year under her belt boosts her confidence, and Hoffe is playing more aggressive tennis.
“When I first started singles, I was basically just a backboard, and I would just kind of return everything, but I wouldn’t hit it as hard,” Hoffe said. “Now, I think I can place it a little better, and I can hit it a little harder.”
Both Hoffe and Warren have remained strong at singles — they are 6-2 and 7-2, respectively — but Ross has mixed up Luther’s lineup as the team works to find the best way to fill No. 1 doubles. Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl, who finished fifth at last year’s individual state tournament, graduated, and Ross needed to find the best way to fill the spot without a dropoff in singles matches.
“We’re looking at Cassie and Sarah together (at doubles),” Ross said. “When they go (Nos.) 1 and 2 (singles), neither one is a dominant 1. But they’re real close, so you have a dominant 2. Or you put those two together, they’re a real solid 1 doubles team.”
In addition to Hoffe and Warren, who are 4-0 at doubles, pairs of Kutz/Larson (4-3) and Bolstad/Jada Wahl (8-4) have played at No. 1 doubles. When Hoffe and Warren do play doubles, Ross has put Yehle, who is in her first year at the varsity level, at No. 1 singles.
“She did a lot of work in the offseason, and it really shows,” Hoffe said of Yehle, who is 10-3 at singles. “We’re really grateful for that so that Cassie and I can actually have the opportunity to play doubles. Even as the season goes, she just keeps getting better and more consistent.”
The Knights will compete at the Altoona subsectional on Monday, but Ross is still mulling how he wants to craft the postseason lineup as the team has had success with each variation.
A match against Watertown Luther Prep on Saturday should help provide some clarity, and the team hopes it can replicate last year’s run starting next week.
“Being able to qualify for team state last year (puts) a huge expectation for this year now — that maybe that could be a possibility again of going or at least fighting to see if we can go,” Warren said. “It definitely raises the bar for this year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!